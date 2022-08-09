A proposal from Madison Metropolitan School District leaders would raise pay for some hourly staff by slightly more than $2 an hour.
Administrators shared numbers with the School Board during a meeting Monday, a week and a half after the board approved a 3% base wage increase that administrators said paved the way to have the hourly wage conversation publicly.
Neither the base wage increase nor the newly proposed hourly wage increase reach the levels that Madison Teachers Inc. has pushed for this spring and summer.
The administration’s proposal would increase the base hourly rate from $15.96 to $16.44, while further increasing the Educational Assistant staff group salary schedule by 12.6% — effectively a little more than $2 an hour for the newest staff. That group includes educational assistants, special education assistants, behavioral education assistants and nurse assistants.
For nurse assistants, for example, the base hourly rate would increase from $17.27 to $19.39, while the EA/BEA/SEA salary schedule would move from a $16.44 starting wage to $18.45.
The increase would cost about $1.4 million, according to a presentation Monday. MMSD chief financial officer Ross MacPherson said reaching the $5 an hour increase that MTI has asked for would cost approximately $3.5 million.
Though MMSD is not allowed to collectively bargain with the union over hourly pay under Act 10, MTI has publicly requested the $5 an hour increase. The district and MTI bargained this spring over the base wage, but the district did not meet MTI’s ask of the maximum-allowed 4.7% increase.
The district announced a meeting with 24 hours notice in the final week of July with the 3% base wage increase on the agenda for approval. The district’s legal counsel said the step was necessary to avoid the appearance of bargaining on the hourly wage increase, a step board members had expressed interest in taking.
Some board members questioned that legal argument, but the group eventually voted 5 to 1 to approve the base wage increase. MTI president Michael Jones said in an interview after the meeting that the union was disappointed in the vote, given that negotiations could continue on base wage until the budget is finalized in October.
“The $5 discussion is a separate discussion,” he said. “That’s legally allowable, but their interpretation is different and I think it’s essentially using the tools that they were given.”
Jones expressed continued disappointment in an email Monday afternoon. In response to a reporters’ request for comment on the proposal, Jones sent an email to the Cap Times and copied the entire School Board.
He asked that someone from the board ask the questions Monday night that he outlined in the email, “since we haven't received a direct response from MMSD Administration when we have asked privately and directly for the past two months.”
Jones’ questions included specific suggestions for using available funding for further increasing the salary schedule instead of what’s currently planned, including new positions like the Village Builders initiative, and cutting district and administrative staff positions that were “difficult to fill for the 2021-22 school year.”
District leaders have continually blamed a challenging state budget that offered no increase in the revenue limits, which provide a maximum amount the district can take in through the combination of local property taxes and state aid.
“We certainly are not getting everything we need to do in recurring resources to do everything we want,” MacPherson said. “What we’re putting forward tonight represents the best of what we have to date.”
He pushed against suggestions of using one-time money to pay for ongoing expenses like salary increases, noting uncertainty around the next state biennial budget, set to be approved next summer, and declining enrollment. One question Monday focused on using fund balance, which serves basically as the district’s emergency fund, toward further increasing the salary schedule.
“Use of one-time money will create a cliff sooner than we’ve already been talking about,” MacPherson said in response.
MTI vice president and Wright Middle School teacher Andrea Missureli also stressed the importance of a vote sooner rather than later, with staff returning as soon as next week for training ahead of the 2022-23 school year. According to a schedule presented Monday night, a vote is currently expected late in September.
Missureli suggested staff could leave before the year begins without an improved pay rate, furthering the staffing shortages that plagued MMSD and schools nationwide last year. East High School teacher and MTI Bargaining/Handbook Committee chair Carla Oppenheimer said the district has shown its priorities in creating some new administrative roles rather than using whatever funding it could to increase pay for school-based staff.
“If budgets express values, then it would seem that what we value is top-heavy oversight and not the labor of the staff who work directly with students,” Oppenheimer said.
Board president Ali Muldrow said Monday’s conversation was significant because “the folks who are most devastated by inflation are the folks who are making the least.”
“This isn’t just about making sure that our hourly staff are supported,” Muldrow said. “This is also about making sure that we can staff the district and that we are attracting people to the district because we’re offering a fair wage, a competitive wage, a living wage.”
Board member Savion Castro suggested that a larger conversation to change the district’s overall staffing model might be required in the near future.
“It might be worthwhile for us to collaborate with administration and the union to think of different instructional staffing models given the money that we have and what we want to pay people,” he said.
If that conversation is going to happen, board member Laura Simkin said it needs to begin soon.
“I don’t want to be in this place a year from now,” Simkin said.