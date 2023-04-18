Retired Madison Metropolitan School District senior staffer Lisa Kvistad will be the district’s interim superintendent beginning this summer.
The School Board approved Kvistad’s contract on a 7-0 vote Monday. She will begin on June 12, with a contract that runs through June 30, 2024.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins announced in February he would retire effective July 28, just under three years after he took the position in August 2020.
Kvistad retired from her role as the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in summer 2021, though she continued to help the district as it sought and eventually purchased new literacy curricula for K-5 students in spring 2022.
She worked in MMSD from 2001 until her retirement, including as a principal at Elvehjem and Lowell elementary schools and as the director of state and federal programs before moving to her final role as an assistant superintendent.
After her hire was approved in an open session, which followed multiple closed sessions on the subject of an interim superintendent over the past month, Kvistad told the board she is “honored and very humbled to be serving in this capacity.”
“You have my commitment to create a stable and solid foundation for communication and ways of working so that the Board of Education can focus on your most important task, and that’s hiring MMSD’s next superintendent,” Kvistad said. “I’m committed to setting a foundation that is strong for the new superintendent of schools in Madison.”
She highlighted a few immediate areas of focus for when she begins in the role, including hiring “the best teachers for our classrooms and the best principals for our schools,” meeting with staff about progress and next steps “that will set the next superintendent up for success,” improving systems of communication and organization in the central office, and communicating with families and community members.
Kvistad will be paid $271,900 salary for her year of work, up from the $247,606 that the most recent interim superintendent, Jane Belmore, received for 2019-20. Even if the district hires a permanent superintendent before Kvistad’s contract expires, her employment will continue through June 30, 2024, in transitional duties or other responsibilities that she and the board determine mutually.
Her contract also requires that she and board members “shall engage in joint, continuous professional development to increase board capacity” and develop a strong and effective relationship between Kvistad and the board.
School Board President Ali Muldrow told the Cap Times after the meeting she is “incredibly grateful to have gotten to collaborate with my fellow board members” to choose Kvistad, who she called “qualified, compassionate and a leader that centers the needs of all of our students.”
“Lisa is the right fit for us in this transition period,” Muldrow said. “She knows our district and she knows our educators and she has been a steadfast supporter of MMSD.”
After voting on Kvistad, the board also voted to hire Alma as its superintendent search consultant agency. Much of both processes happened during closed sessions of the board, though board members interviewed Alma and two other consultant finalists in open sessions late last week.
Muldrow said she wanted the community to know that “the board put a lot of time into vetting” both choices, including developing tools to ensure that the selections are fair and “meet the needs of the district versus the individual preferences of board members.”