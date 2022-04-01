Candidates for Madison School Board had raised more than $20,000 among them as of March 21, according to recently filed pre-election campaign finance reports.
That covers only three of the four candidates with their names on the April 5 ballot, but it’s below the pace set in other recently contested School Board races here in 2019, when the same three seats were on the ballot, and 2020.
The leader among the three candidates who filed the reports, which were due March 28, is Laura Simkin, who had raised $10,627.99 through March 21. Her total was bolstered largely by $5,300 in personal loans from herself to the campaign.
Her opponent in the race for Seat 3 to succeed the outgoing Cris Carusi, Shepherd Joyner, did not file the pre-election report.
Joyner's campaign has not responded to contact from the city or the Cap Times regarding the report. According to state statute, failure to file could result in legal action.
The other new candidate on the ballot, Nichelle Nichols running for Seat 5, raised $8,038. She is running to succeed Ananda Mirilli, who is not running for reelection.
Incumbent Ali Muldrow, who is the board president, raised $2,751.54. While she is the only candidate on the ballot for Seat 4, conservative blogger and former Dane County supervisor David Blaska launched a write-in campaign in February for the seat. He wrote on his blog that he was not raising money for the campaign.
Muldrow defeated Blaska for the same seat in 2019, with both of their names on the ballot. That race featured more than $36,000 fundraised between them at this stage of the campaign, with Muldrow having raised $25,082.21 in that cycle and Blaska $11,260.
Campaign finance reports are important because if a candidate significantly outraises their opponent, it can indicate what's most likely to happen on election day. But a win is not always assured: In 2019, for example, Carusi defeated Kaleem Caire, who raised more.
Such reports also show who is donating to each candidate and how candidates spend donated money (on voter files, advertising and events, for example).
This year, three candidates have totaled $21,417.53.
For a sense of scale: In 2020 spring pre-election reports, which featured one three-way race that required a primary and another two-way race, five candidates raised a combined $47,303.21.
In 2019 spring pre-election reports, six candidates in the general election totaled $106,071.58.
Simkin
Simkin gave her campaign two separate loans, one in early January and another in early February.
Outside donors to her campaign include mostly people from the Dane County area, with Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Minnesota donors also showing up on the list. A few former School Board members are also among the donors.
Her most significant expenditure was $2,500 on printing and $960 for access to Democratic Party of Wisconsin voter files.
Muldrow
Muldrow’s reelection campaign saw few donations until mid-March, with less than $500 raised through the end of February.
Shortly after her campaign announced an upcoming fundraiser event in March, however, more money came in, including one $1,000 donation. All of the donations from March were from people in Madison.
Her largest expenditures included literature printing and campaign photos.
Nichols
Among the donations to Nichols’ campaign are former colleagues in MMSD administration, which Nichols left last summer, and the MTI-Voters political action committee, a part of Madison Teachers Inc., the union representing MMSD staff.
MTI-Voters endorsed only Nichols among the slate of candidates and donated $2,500 to her campaign. In its endorsements, the PAC wrote that Nichols would bring “critical experience” from her time as an MMSD administrator to the board.
“In advancing this recommendation, the committee highlights Nichelle’s experience as a lifelong member of the Madison Community and a parent of four children who attended MMSD schools,” the group wrote. “She also worked in Central Office on issues related to family and community engagement under three different superintendents.”
Most of Nichols’ donations came from Dane County residents, though the list also includes donors from Missouri, New York, Indiana, Georgia, Texas, Virginia, Ohio, Arizona, Washington, D.C., Florida, Illinois and California.
The bulk of her spending has been for advertising, a voters list and supplies for a campaign launch party.