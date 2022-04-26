The Madison School Board unanimously approved a lease agreement Monday to provide west side space for Madison and School Community Recreation offices.
The item had generated concern on social media over the weekend because some worried it required moving a program for West High School students with disabilities further away from the high school, as a memo attached to the agenda item mentioned the program, SAIL West.
The motion and vote, however, did not tie SAIL West to the space, as it only committed the space for MSCR. Instead, the decision to move SAIL West would be a programmatic one made separately.
MMSD student services executive director Nancy Molfenter explained to the board Monday that in conversations among staff, she had proposed student services use part of the new MSCR space for a SAIL program for Memorial students, as that school is nearby. At the same time, they had not found a new location for the West program next year, and she suggested to staff that school’s program could function there temporarily as well.
“This intent is just to offer a possibility for West SAIL to partner with Memorial, potentially for one year, as we continue our search for more suitable space for West SAIL,” Molfenter said.
MSCR's move opens up the Hoyt building for Capital High School to expand, which was part of the capital referendum voters approved in 2020.
The location for the SAIL West program will be discussed at an upcoming instruction work group meeting instead. Once that was settled, the board was unanimous in its support of the lease.
“I do support this space for MSCR,” board president Ali Muldrow said. “I think the temporary space that SAIL ends up in, because we are creating Capital High, is something that we need to be cognizant of and aware of in terms of finding a suitable space and a convenient space for the students that benefit from that program.”
The district will pay $365,287.50 to lease the MSCR building next year, $373,238.75 for the 2023-24 school year, $381,180 for 2024-25 and a 2% increase each year through 2041-42 under the agreement, according to a memo provided to the School Board.
In a January memo to the School Board, MMSD general counsel Sherry Terrell-Webb wrote that the SAIL West program serves up to 12 high school students with disabilities who live in a west side high school attendance area “who are demonstrating behavioral and emotional challenges.”
“Students participating in SAIL West have previously demonstrated difficulty in large, comprehensive high schools, and require a smaller setting, lower student-to-teacher ratios and a greater need for more intensive behavioral and academic instruction,” Terrell-Webb wrote.
The goal of the program is “to reintroduce students to the regular education environment in their home school.” That, board member Nicki Vander Meulen said, is why it would be troubling to move it miles away from West High School.
“This is a program that is designed to help students work so they can do well in a four-year comprehensive high school,” Vander Meulen said, and if they can’t get there, “it defeats the purpose of the program.”
Multiple board members asked questions of administrators about communication and whether the location was right for the program. But ultimately they supported the lease and a future discussion of SAIL, specifically.
Molfenter said they explored keeping the program at the new Capital High School building, but it created an awkward situation.
“It would be a very odd situation to have students from one high school going into another high school to receive services,” she said. “It creates a situation where then Capital High becomes responsible to some degree for another high school’s scholars.”
The district has made a “concerted effort” to find closer space for the program, but unsuccessfully to this point, Molfenter said. She added that West could try to find space within its own building for the program, as well.
If it doesn’t, students involved in the program will have to have conversations about what is best for them next year, she said, adding that they would “do everything we could to provide transportation to ease the burden for our scholars.”
“That’s something that each individual scholar’s IEP team would consider,” she said. “It does change the nature of the program if West decides to take up this offer from student services to use that (new MSCR) space temporarily.”