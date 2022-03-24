The Madison Metropolitan School District’s online Madison Promise Academy is expanding next year to offer instruction to fourth- and fifth-grade students.
The Madison School Board Tuesday approved spending $850,000 in one-time federal COVID-19 relief funding to add 10 full-time staff positions for the program, which will include grades four through 10 in 2022-23 with plans to expand annually until it covers grades four through 12.
“Strengthening online learning is a part of the future, online learning is not going anywhere,” board president Ali Muldrow said. “Having a competitive online programming as so many of our neighboring districts do is something I think we have to take responsibility for as a board.”
The early budget approval came on a rare 4-3 vote, with those voting against wanting more information on how the program has gone this year and questioning using one-time funding for ongoing staffing costs.
“I can’t leave knowing that I left a future board with 10 FTE (full-time equivalent positions) to try to work into the budget because of a decision I made with no accountability for myself,” said Cris Carusi, whose term ends next month as she is not running for reelection.
Carusi, Christina Gomez Schmidt and Nicki Vander Meulen voted against the funding after failing to have the vote delayed to April, while Savion Castro, Maia Pearson and Ananda Mirilli joined Muldrow in approving the funding.
This year, the Madison Promise Academy is limited to grades six through 12 after planning began last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A separate option was made available for 4K through fifth grades, but just one week before the school year began as administrators scrambled to respond to parents’ concerns.
District spokesman Tim LeMonds and executive director of library and technical services TJ McCray did not respond to an email asking whether any virtual program for 4K through third grade would be available next year.
According to an email sent to board members Tuesday morning, there are currently 286 students enrolled in online programming, with 150 in third through fifth grades and 136 in grades six to 12. When the school year began, there were about 750 requests for virtual instruction in elementary grades and 452 applications for grades six through 12, with 234 of those offered enrollment.
The email, which Vander Meulen shared with the Cap Times, also outlines future enrollment plans.
Next year, the program will have 100 students maximum in each of fourth and fifth grades, with 150 maximum in grades six to 10. The 100-student maximum will remain for fourth and fifth grades, while the secondary grades will expand by 25 as they add a grade level each of the following two years, with 175 for grades six to 11 in 2023-24 and 200 for grades six through 12 in 2024-25.
Vander Meulen and Gomez Schmidt proposed pushing a vote to at least April 11, giving administrators time to provide further information on how the year has gone and for board members to consider the enrollment information they received earlier that day.
“I want to vote for this program, I just can’t do it yet,” Vander Meulen said.
McCray told them, though, that an approval as soon as possible would allow him to begin hiring the new staff, avoiding a challenge that came last year.
“One of the things we really shuffled at the end of last year was hiring the quality staff in order to support the students that we were putting online,” McCray said.
Pearson said that the board had to make a decision “centering our children,” ensuring that students who enroll in the program would have the best teachers possible.
“We have the opportunity to reimagine what schools look like and I do believe this is part of that reimagination,” she said.
Gomez Schmidt also requested parent and student surveys to understand their experience in the program.
“I don’t think we know yet if we are still dealing with students enrolling in this option because of the pandemic or because they prefer the online option,” she said. “I just think we need another couple weeks to get more information.”
Castro suggested the board could both help administrators and evaluate the long-term outlook for the program, asking McCray to bring the requested information for a discussion at a future work group meeting.
“This is a situation where we have to walk and talk at the same time,” he said.