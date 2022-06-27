The Madison School Board approved a preliminary 2022-23 budget Monday night with a 3% base wage increase for staff.
That’s less than the 4.7% that Madison Teachers Inc. has advocated for both publicly and in negotiations with the district, a maximum set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
The difference led to a 6 to 1 vote for the budget rather than unanimity, with board member Nicki Vander Meulen voting against. The board will vote again on the 2022-23 budget in October, when enrollment and property values are finalized, with MTI and district officials continuing to negotiate on base wages.
Other board members joined Vander Meulen in lamenting that the district was not able to reach the 4.7% increase to go with the increases for longevity and educational attainment known as “steps and lanes,” but suggested there was nothing more they could do.
“I believe our budget shows we have prioritized compensation for our educators to the greatest possible extent given the reality of our circumstance,” board president Ali Muldrow said. “This board has gotten behind those investments strategically and thoughtfully.
“We’re doing things that we can be incredibly proud of and that will benefit our young people for generations.”
Using COVID relief funds
The $561.3 million budget includes investments in programs like full-day 4-year-old kindergarten, early literacy and reading curricula, mental health resources for students and improving some of the mechanical systems in school buildings.
Much of it is funded through one-time federal COVID-19 relief dollars, which presented administrators with difficult choices as they sought to avoid creating a “fiscal cliff” with ongoing expenditures funded through one-time money that will not be there in the future.
MTI and staff, however, have argued that anything less than a 4.7% increase in base wage is effectively a pay cut given the significant level of inflation this year. While the “steps and lanes” provide an average of a 2% increase for staff, not all staff members receive any increase through that mechanism.
The union has expressed concerns that without the full increase, the district will continue to lose staff members at a time when staffing shortages have already made it an extremely difficult working environment.
Board members encouraged the community to reach out to state legislators ahead of the next budget cycle, with a new biennial budget coming next summer. The current state budget provided no increase in the revenue limits that govern how much money a district can take in through the combination of state aid and local property taxes.
Board member Laura Simkin, who joined the already-ongoing budget conversations after her April election, said it has been difficult to balance the needs of staff and ensuring “that in a couple of years we still have a district to be running.”
“It’s been terribly frustrating to be faced with that,” Simkin said. “This is a time when each of us needs to raise up our voices to our legislature. If we want to have strong public education it needs to be properly funded.”
Bonuses approved
In its initial preliminary budget draft, shared in April, the district included a 2% base wage increase. The move from 2% to 3% cost approximately $2.6 million, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds told the Cap Times in an email Monday. It would be about $4.5 million more to reach the 4.7% increase.
Later in the meeting Monday, the board approved a series of staff bonuses, including $1,000 for all staff members actively employed between Jan. 1 and June 10.
Vander Meulen suggested that money, approximately $4 million, could have been spent toward the base wage increase instead. The bonuses, however, do not commit to any funding in future years, unlike a salary increase.
She explained her budget vote, approximating a quote from Yoda: “When you have a decision, it’s either do or not do. There is no try.”
“Not passing the 4.7% COLA means we are not representing our staff to the best of our ability and therefore I will be voting no,” Vander Meulen said.