Madison Metropolitan School District educational assistants will make $2 an hour more after the School Board approved a salary schedule increase Monday.
The increase, which cost a total of $1.4 million, is well below the $5 an hour increase Madison Teachers Inc. and staff called for throughout the spring amid ongoing severe staffing shortages. Judy Ferwerda, the president of the Educational Support Professionals unit of MTI, said before the meeting that the $2 was “something, but it’s definitely not where we want to be.”
“For people to just be able to live in Madison, they need at least ($5 an hour more),” Ferwerda said. “That’s the minimum they need just to try to survive here in Madison with the inflation and everything that’s going on.”
The change brings the bottom of the salary schedule for educational assistants (EAs) and special education assistants (SEAs) to $18.45 an hour, and moves every step on the schedule up by $2. The board is expected to hold a special meeting on Sept. 19 to discuss further potential increases, a key factor in most board members' vote of approval.
“I am deeply vested in us investing as much in staff as we can sustainably and responsibly,” School Board president Ali Muldrow said. “I look forward to the conversation that we’re going to have on the 19th.”
Board member Maia Pearson was the lone vote against the increase, citing her desire for a more solid plan toward the larger $5 an hour increase, if not an even larger increase.
The full $5 an hour increase for the EAs and SEAs would cost $3.5 million, according to a memo from district administration. Monday’s raise did not include other hourly groups like clerical staff, school security assistants or food service workers.
To fully fund a $5 an hour increase for all hourly employee groups, the district would need an additional $7 million on top of what was allocated through Monday’s vote, according to the memo.
Earlier this year, the board approved a 3% increase to the base wage for all district employees. That was above its initial proposal of 2%, but below MTI’s ask for 4.7% — the maximum set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission.
Under Act 10, they could formally negotiate with the district on the base wage increase but not the hourly pay scale increase, as that is part of the Employee Handbook.
The district formally ended negotiations on the base wage in July, with officials arguing that it would allow them to consider the hourly wage change without the appearance of negotiating that subject. MTI considered it an unnecessary step, with MTI president Michael Jones suggesting district officials were "using the tools that (former Gov.) Scott Walker gave" them.
"I'm not a lawyer, but we did talk to our lawyers and there's nothing in statute that supports what their claims are," Jones said following the vote on the 3% increase. "It's the same issue we've been having with the district for months now, where they're trying to pull away from engaging with us.”
District officials cited a challenging state budget throughout discussions on the base wage and hourly pay increases. The 2021-23 biennial state budget froze school districts’ revenue limits, which cap the total a district can raise through the combination of local property taxes and state aid.
Republican legislators pointed to the influx of federal COVID-19 relief funding as a reason not to raise the limits, but school leaders stressed that one-time money should not be used for ongoing expenses like salary increases.
The next biennial budget will come next summer, with the unknowns of what will be included also playing a part in the district’s hesitancy to build in “fiscal cliffs.” The district decided it would use $1.4 million from its fund balance reserve, which is also one-time money, to fund the $2 an hour increase, citing “human decency considerations” in a memo to the board.
More to come?
District leaders plan to bring a long-term plan to further increase the hourly wage another $3 to the Sept. 19 special meeting.
Superintendent Carlton Jenkins cautioned that it would likely require some “structural changes” to fully fund.
“We’re going to work together and create a path moving forward,” Jenkins said.
Some staff members said during public comment that it’s already too late, with the 2022-23 school year beginning Thursday.
SEA Jennifer Ruchti said it is her 10th year in MMSD as an SEA and she will make less than $19 an hour. Given the difficult staffing situation, she’s concerned that many new hires, and even longtime staff, won’t stick around without a larger pay increase.
“You cannot take for granted that staff, especially new hires, are going to stay because this is going to be a rough ride this year,” Ruchti said. “The time is now to vote for a $5 an hour pay increase.”
East High School English teacher Carla Oppenheimer said as of Monday, her school had six unfilled SEA positions and six unfilled special education teacher positions. That means despite the efforts of those who are on staff, students might not have their needs met, she said.
“We are feeling the pain right now of not having passed this increase earlier when it really mattered,” Oppenheimer said. "The very least that we can do is pass it now and hope that we can at least retain the people we have."
They were two of 16 people — parents of students with disabilities, staff members and a recent Project SEARCH graduate — who spoke in favor of the wage increase during public comment, calling for the full $5 an hour increase that MTI has asked for. Each stressed the importance of special education assistants to the success of all students in the district.
“Nothing works without special education assistants,” said parent Kathy Kline, who removed her child with autism from MMSD because his needs were not being met. “I’ve worked with many, many different professionals and they really deserve to be paid as much as our district can afford.
“The $5 an hour increase is what needs to happen. It needs to be figured out. The people who do these jobs work so incredibly hard and do everything for our kids.”
Muldrow asked Tracey Caradine, executive director of human resources, how many SEA and EA vacancies the district currently has. Caradine said she did not have the number but would provide it to the board at a later time.
Board member Savion Castro said the conversation won’t be complete in September regardless of what the board settles on, given the structural budget deficit any further increase is likely to create.
“We’re going to have to have a conversation with the community about how we want to fund education here in the coming years,” Castro said.
Most board members said their vote in favor of the $2 increase was predicated on trust in the administration that a plan for a further increase would be brought forward in September.
“Dr. Jenkins, this is to you: I respect you,” board member Nicki Vander Meulen said. “I said I trusted you on this and I do trust you on this, but I would like a vote either on the 19th or at the final meeting in September and I hope that there’s a $5 option because our people deserve it.”