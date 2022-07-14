In 2017, Annie Anderson planned three trips.
The O’Keeffe Middle School language arts teacher and a group of students would travel to Europe in 2018, Costa Rica in 2019 and Australia and New Zealand in 2020.
“I rolled out all three trips at the same time and we had over 120 families show up in the school library,” Anderson recalled. “There was just a huge interest and I signed people up for all three trips.”
The third trip never happened, as the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible. Now, 2 1/2 years later, it’s about to happen, as Anderson and what’s now known as the O’Keeffe Travel Club (OKTC) will take off for the pair of countries later this month.
It’ll be Anderson’s third trip with students of the summer. She took over the annual eighth grade Washington D.C. trip, and went with a group of students and parents to Costa Rica.
“It's an honor to be with these kids and to get to share a little bit of travel and the cultures of the world,” Anderson said, “to give them a glimpse of what they can do on their own later on in life. It's just a privilege to be able to do that with them.”
Trips during the current portion of the pandemic come with additional challenges. Anderson experienced that firsthand — she, her mother, her daughter and one other student got COVID during the Costa Rica trip. It extended the nine-day trip to 13 with quarantines.
But the joy of the trip, which Anderson said was especially clear after the challenges of the past two-plus years for the students, outweighed the stresses that created. Amid students going through a year of virtual learning and then reintegrating into in-person classes, seeing them experience something new was special.
“Everybody had to relearn how to be a community again,” she said, “and so to be able to go and experience another culture … was amazing.”
Eli Knorr, a rising seventh grader, traveled to Costa Rica this summer with the OKTC. He loved the ziplining and whitewater rafting experiences, while also learning how different life can look for people.
“I have a different perspective of how I live,” he said.
His mother, Christine, sent her older son, too, on trips to Costa Rica with Anderson. She said the world needs “kids to be world citizens more than ever,” and she’s grateful for the opportunity.
“"It’s all because of Annie and interests,” Knorr said. “What an opportunity to change your life forever ... at such an impressionable age, I think it's an incredible asset.”
The unpredictability that came along with traveling generally, especially during the pandemic, also provided a good lesson for her son, Knorr said.
“That's what travel is. You can't always just mark the check box,” she said. “As long as the kids weren't panicking (and) were never unsafe, it was a great lesson in, ‘Hey, you’ve got to be flexible.’”
Anderson is glad to have the chance to show kids the world beyond the city they’ve spent most of their lives in.
“I hope they get out of their heads. I hope they get out of their phones,” she said. “I hope they realize that Madison is kind of a bubble in a sea of crazy.”
Heavy interest
Anderson’s first job after college required travel, piloting for tours of the volcanoes and waterfalls on the big island in Hawaii. Still, she was “shocked” at the number of families who showed up to that April 2017 planning meeting.
“It was like the most exciting and the most stressful moment of my life,” she recalled. “It was really a testament of, OK, this is definitely something that is lacking.”
Planning the trips is plenty of work, but in picking locations, Anderson acknowledged a bit of selfishness, as she’s “just going through my bucket list right now.”
She learned in her time working for an airline how to find “really cheap ways to experience really amazing things.”
The group works with EF Education First, which organizes educational trips around the world. That takes some of the planning and stress off Anderson. She first saw how well this collaboration could work when 34 people traveled to 10 cities across Europe for 15 days for $5,000 in 2018.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I could absolutely not do this without a tour.”
The organization came in handy this year with COVID, as the “COVID care promise” covered hotels, meals and changes to their trip home. Knorr also said the benefits of a local tour guide made it so that someone with Anderson’s travel experience was a bonus rather than a requirement, allowing the trip to continue for those who weren’t sick or required to quarantine.
The trips help Anderson take the lessons she shares in her classroom outside of the school’s walls.
“Every year when we talk about the stages of genocide, we talk about things like classification, civilization and polarization and dehumanization,” Anderson said. “For me, the best way to combat dehumanization in a middle school classroom is for the kids to get to know each other better, to understand different cultures, different ways of life, different people and ways of thinking.”
Funds and accessibility
O’Keeffe is a school full of diverse life experiences already, Anderson said.
“O'Keeffe has the kids who live in the lakefront homes and the kids who live in homeless shelters and Truax and Darbo-Worthington and all the new apartment buildings that are going up with low-income housing in them,” Anderson said.
Anderson does not want to limit the trips to those with money, so she has organized fundraisers and tried to plan early so students have time to raise money on their own. The students have made egg rolls, sold Bucky Books and wrapping paper and helped out at fundraising nights at restaurants (pre-COVID).
On the first trip in 2018, a parent of one student going on the trip sponsored a second. Anderson has seen students support their peers who might not have as much spending money during trips, as well.
One year, a student’s wallet got stolen on day three. The rest of the group, “without encouragement,” hugged him and began opening their wallets, handing him some of their own money.
“All of a sudden he had all this money back and he was able to feel like he could buy snacks and get souvenirs,” Anderson recalled. “It was this spontaneous act of love and support that these kids gave to this boy.”
She’s hopeful that others might be inspired to help make the trip possible for students.
“If anybody ever wants to sponsor a kid, I'm happy to take their money and help out a kid who would never have this experience,” she said.