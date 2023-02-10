Some community leaders are asking Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to delay retirement, arguing his departure after only three years could stunt efforts to improve student performance.
Jenkins, who announced Wednesday he plans to retire effective July 28, became the leader of the Madison Metropolitan School District in August 2020. In his announcement, Jenkins said he wants to spend more time with his family, specifically his grandson.
The day after Jenkins’ news, Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson posted on Facebook that he is “concerned about the turnover of MMSD school chiefs,” noting that there have been five superintendent transitions in a decade.
Jenkins' tenure would be the shortest for a Madison superintendent in over 100 years, excluding interim leaders.
Friday, Johnson shared that he talked with Jenkins and requested the superintendent delay his retirement, and that others would soon sign a letter asking the same.
The Cap Times emailed Jenkins and MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds Friday seeking a response to Johnson's post. Jenkins did not respond, but LeMonds wrote that the superintendent “has been flooded with an overwhelming amount of support from the community, including multiple requests for him to stay longer” since his announcement.
“Dr. Jenkins is grateful and very moved by the outpouring of love and by the sheer volume of messages from the Madison community to express their appreciation for him,” LeMonds wrote. “Understanding that retirement is a highly personal decision, we are respecting the very personal nature of Dr. Jenkins' decision, and therefore will not be providing additional comment.
“What I am able to tell you today is, although I currently have not seen anything to indicate a change in his plan, during a personal conversation with him this afternoon, he did share how, as a man of faith, he and his family continue to pray about his decision.”
In an interview, Johnson explained that superintendent transitions are difficult for a school system, and that it can take five to six years to see “tangible results” of a superintendent’s work. He also noted the significant turnover of principals at the school level in recent years, which has a further impact on students.
“Is he a perfect superintendent? He's not,” Johnson said. “Do I think he can bring value to our district? I believe he can and I believe that in the right circumstances, I hope he will consider staying.
“Or if he doesn't stay, he would consider staying on at least for another year, until a new leader comes on board and there's a smooth transition.”
Johnson's position is far from unanimous, though.
Although Jenkins drew praise publicly from leaders after his announcement Wednesday, many staff members have been unhappy with his time here, which included conflicts with Madison Teachers Inc. over Employee Handbook changes in spring 2021 and the lack of a full cost-of-living base wage increase last year.
The district has also experienced significant staffing shortages each of the past two years, something that schools around the country also are dealing with.
Johnson told the Cap Times that if Jenkins stays, he should listen to that critical feedback and would have “to earn their respect and their support.”
Nada Elmikashfi, an MMSD graduate and the chief of staff for state Rep. Francesca Hong, tweeted out Friday that, “It’s time for new leadership and a new direction for Madison.”
“MMSD is no where near its best and we desperately need change,” she wrote. “To ask Jenkins to rescind his retirement would be a massive disservice to our schools, educators, & kids.”
Elmikashfi declined to comment further.
Any current senior in a Madison high school who spent their entire educational career in MMSD has had four superintendents: Dan Nerad, interim Jane Belmore, Jennifer Cheatham, Belmore as interim again and Jenkins. Those students also experienced a frenzied period in early 2020 when the School Board initially hired Matthew Gutierrez to succeed Cheatham only to have him decide to stay in his Texas school district, with the board reopening the search process and eventually choosing Jenkins.
In Johnson’s experience in different school districts, he said, “I rarely see a superintendent that is well-liked.”
“It's a tough f****** job,” Johnson said. “I'm sorry to curse but it's a tough job and we are all imperfect leaders.”
Johnson said he hoped to talk to every School Board member Friday and that if the board supports Jenkins staying, Johnson believes they could persuade him to do so.
“The fact that he told me he would pray on it, he would think about it gives me hope,” Johnson said.
The School Board is set to discuss the superintendent search in a special meeting on Monday night, according to an agenda.
The Rev. Marcus Allen, one of the community leaders mentioned in Johnson's Facebook post, told the Cap Times on Friday that he hopes to sign a letter in support of Jenkins continuing in his work as superintendent.
"I would love to see his vision to come to pass that he has to have our kids learn how to read, write, do math and then go off and be great citizens in society," Allen said.
Allen said he knows Jenkins will appreciate support from the community but he's uncertain if it will change his mind.
"We want him to succeed and we want him to be great for our kids and our community and so we would love for him to stay, but also know life happens, right?" Allen said. "Things change, and if his mind has changed and his situation has changed, then we have to respect that."