Longtime community leader Juan Jose Lopez, who died Tuesday at age 64, left his mark on thousands in the Madison community.
Lopez, who served on the Madison School Board from 1994 to 2006 and was its first Latino member, also was a board member or founder of multiple Latino organizations in Madison and a former executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and Briarpatch Inc.
He also served on the youth development committee for The Capital Times Kids Fund, an organization that raises money from Cap Times readers and distributes grants to nonprofits serving local young people.
“The passing of Juan Jose Lopez has brought immense sadness and grief throughout the state of Wisconsin,” a statement from the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce said. “Juan was known for his strong voice, unwavering honesty, and fearless determination when advocating for the rights and well-being of Latinos.
“His commitment to creating real change and promoting inclusivity made him an indispensable figure in the pursuit of a better future for Latinos.”
Lopez was the director of public policy and external relations for the Latino Chamber.
Local elected officials shared their sadness on social media. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, in a prepared statement, called his death “a shock and a great loss.”
“Juan was a leader in both the Latino community as well as the greater Dane County community. He cared deeply about our children and their future and was a tireless advocate on their behalf. Of all the times Juan and I interacted, he never asked for anything for himself; it was always to urge that we do more to help others."
Centro Hispano also marked his death with a post on Facebook, calling Lopez a “pillar.”
“He was vocal, honest, and fierce when he spoke up,” the post says. “He never backed down from advocating for real change, necessary for the betterment of Latinos. Throughout his career, in every single one of his roles, he never wavered — pushing for inclusion in educational achievement, calling out the need to invest in economic development, and greater access to resources for Latino families, and young professionals in the workforce.”
Former School Board president and mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes co-founded Adelante, an organization helping local candidates of color, with Lopez.
“We lost a historical, I would say a hero, because he really impacted so many lives in so many different ways, particularly our young people,” Reyes told the Cap Times in an interview. “We lost a really thoughtful, empathetic hero who changed so many lives in Madison.”
A celebration of life ceremony is pending for Saturday in Madison before he is laid to rest in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas, according to the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce statement.