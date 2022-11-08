Keelyn Thom was at the front of a long line of voters at the Tenney Park Pavilion when polls opened Tuesday morning, sporting an “Every Vote Matters” sticker.
The 17-year-old East High School senior didn’t feel right taking one of the “I Voted” stickers, since she can’t do so until next spring. Instead, she sat in a chair behind a table, checking the poll books and identification before voters received their ballots.
“I can't vote yet, but I can try and make a difference by helping this go as smoothly and as transparently as possible,” Thom said.
Thom was one of about 50 Madison-area high school students working as poll workers around the city Tuesday. After the morning rush, Thom fist-bumped her partner working with her on the “Last Names A-L” poll book. After a short debrief, another voter approached.
“What’s the last name?” Thom asked, later calling the busy early period an “adrenaline rush.”
“It's really nice how many people have shown up because I thought there wasn't going to be a lot of people,” she said. “When we got the morning rush, I was like, ‘People are actually voting, this is great.’”
Noting the significant level of activism at her high school last year with multiple walkouts throughout the school year, Thom said working at the polls was a great way to make a difference while she awaits her first chance to vote.
During a slow period, she was asked to shift to a new task: helping people register, which she later said was more complicated.
When she trained for her poll worker shift a few days before the election, she learned a lot about the voting process, including the complicated specifics of voter ID laws and the “many things that people as poll workers have to check.”
“It's been really helpful, because I've understood for when I vote what I'm going to have to do,” she said, “and what people have been doing to make elections go smoothly and transparently.”
‘I wish there were more of us’
Later Tuesday, 16-year-old Greta Craemer-Meihsner was at Messiah Lutheran Church paging through the poll book as voters showed their identification.
The East High School senior, like Thom, found out about the opportunity to be a poll worker in class.
“It's very interesting because I've never even been in a room like this before,” Craemer-Meihsner said about 90 minutes into her afternoon and evening shift. “It's just a very good experience, I think, and when I come to vote, I'll have a better understanding of the whole process.
“And I think maybe I'd even return here to volunteer again,” she added.
She started feeling nervous about the new experience in the days leading up to Tuesday, but by Tuesday morning, those nerves had calmed.
“Once it was actually Election Day, I was like, ‘This is a very normal thing, it happens every year, they know that I'm going to be new, they're not going to be upset at me for not knowing what to do,’” she said. “I was kind of excited that it was going to happen.”
While there hadn’t been a rush as of early afternoon, Craemer-Meihsner noted there wasn’t much downtime for poll workers, either. When there wasn’t a new voter in the polling place, she and the rest of the poll workers on site processed absentee ballots.
She said she gained a better understanding of the openness of the voting process and how secure the election seemed, given that they “double and triple check everything.” It also helped her learn what she’ll need to do before voting when she’s eligible, “because I had no idea.”
“I don't want to be a politician or be in politics, but it's very important to me that I'm making informed decisions,” she said. “So I want to have the knowledge and the experience to be able to do that and I think that this is a really good experience that everyone should have.”
Especially at a time when people can feel “disconnected,” Craemer-Meihsner said, it’s important for young people to get involved in local politics.
“Sometimes when you're too young to vote, you feel like your voice doesn't matter in politics or that you don't have any influence or nothing you do matters,” she said. “It means a lot to me to be able to be here and take part in this when I don't have my own political voice yet.”
She hopes others her age will find the same motivation in future elections.
“I wish there were more of us,” she said.
Lasting impression
Working at the polls as a high schooler can instill a passion for the role.
Rosalie Powell, now a University of Wisconsin-Madison junior, began as a poll worker while a 16-year-old student at East and eventually became one of the city’s youngest chief election inspectors.
“The funny part is that I've actually never voted in person,” Powell said Monday, the night before she would run the Lowell Center polling place on campus. “As I've been working since I was 16, I've always done absentee voting.”
Five years into her own time as a poll worker, Powell was happy to hear high school students were getting involved in the practice on Tuesday. She said she tells all of the high schoolers she meets to do it when they are 16 or older.
“There's just honestly so many benefits and helping the community, meeting so many people,” Powell said. “Often (students) can get the day off and talk to their teachers, so it's a break to learn in a different way.”
She called it a “skill-building” opportunity, as poll workers help people navigate voter ID issues and registration. She's boosted her leadership chops by running her own polling place.
“People see it as kind of mysterious, what happens when you mail out an absentee ballot, like where does it go?” Powell said. “Actually being involved in processing (those) was a really big learning experience; it's really interesting to understand how government works and I also think in general, it got me a lot more involved in politics and involved in voting rights.”
She’s also learned that a lot of people support her, including the first chief election inspector she worked with, who “sat me down and was like, ‘I think that you could do this job.’”
“To have so many people around me that are invested in me and believe in me has really been the thing that has allowed me to progress into this position,” Powell said. “And I think the clerk's office is really ready for young people to join the election crew.”
She’s learned to believe in herself, too, recalling waking up about eight times the night before her first Election Day in charge of a polling place.
“That was like a really big learning moment for me in terms of trusting myself and knowing, ‘Yeah, I've actually gone through all this training. I know how to do this,’” Powell said. “Even though I'm a lot younger than everyone else, I can still do a job and I can do it well.”