A report last month showed that students in Madison schools’ full-day and half-day 4-year-old kindergarten programs had similar academic gains over the 2021-22 school year.
The results of the study, which covers the first year of the Madison Metropolitan School District's full-day 4K program, weren’t a surprise to Director of Early Learning Culleen Witthuhn, given how “tricky” it is to look at academic information for 4-year-olds.
Plus, Witthuhn said, the full-day 4K implementation wasn’t necessarily about seeing better test results for 4-year-olds.
“(That) really wasn't our goal or our intent,” Witthuhn said. “It was really to provide access to families who typically might not have been able to have any high-quality, early learning experiences at all otherwise.”
Accessing half-day programming can be difficult for families experiencing homelessness, or who have parents or caregivers who work full-time throughout the day, Witthuhn said.
Full-day programs in MMSD, on average, included more students of color and children whose parents did not attend college compared to the half-day programs, according to the Madison Education Partnership study.
The district began its full-day 4K program in fall 2021 and expanded it for this school year, with enrollment growing from 237 in the first year to 417 in the second.
This fall, it will once again grow with five more classrooms at additional schools.
Previously, the district offered only half-day programming. That was largely because the state only funds 4K students as 0.5 full-time equivalents for state aid, leaving districts to use additional local funding to cover full-day programming.
On Thursday, Republican legislators and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers revealed a budget compromise that featured more than $1 billion for public schools, though full-day 4K funding was not mentioned as part of the package.
While it's unclear when that will change in future state budgets, Witthuhn said the district wants to be ready for implementation.
“It’s not about if full-day 4K is going to be a thing, it’s when,” Witthuhn said. “And when it does happen we want to make sure that we can scale districtwide in order to have all of the right supports in place, all of the right professional development and other things to meet the needs of our programming.”
Other benefits students receive from early learning, Witthuhn said, include building motor skills and growing relationships with peers. The programs also serve as early intervention opportunities that can pay long-term dividends for students.
“We know that the way students interact and build friendships with one another and interact with one another is really important,” she said. “So we've looked at that skill as well as we're looking at culturally responsive practices in our classrooms, and how teachers are focusing on culturally responsive practices.”
Madison Education Partnership conducted similar studies for the program’s second year, which will be published at a later date after researchers work through the data. Witthuhn and the district are able to discuss preliminary findings, though, and use any lessons learned as they prepare for the 2023-24 school year.
Witthuhn said she meets with MEP staff throughout the year to receive updates on their findings, which she uses to create professional development programs and talk with her staff about what they’re doing well and where they can improve.
This summer, the department will hold an Early Childhood Summer Institute partly planned around MEP’s findings in its research over the years on early learning in MMSD.
“It’s the first time we’ve had our institute since COVID in-person and we’re so excited,” Witthuhn said.
Findings from the report
The Madison Education Partnership study found that students in both half-day and full-day programming on average saw growth on literacy, numeracy and executive functioning assessments from the beginning of the year to the end.
MEP looked at student results on four assessments in fall 2021 and again in spring 2022. The researchers found the growth results were consistent across demographic groups.
Students in full-day 4K entered with, on average, lower scores on tests in all three areas measured than their peers in half-day, but grew at a similar level to those peers throughout the year.
The report authors suggest some potential reasons for the similar growth between the two programs — attendance and teaching skills — though they find them unlikely to be the cause.
They note that it’s possible teachers in full-day settings were “simply unable to take full advantage of the additional time afforded them to extend their students’ learning,” especially given the staffing challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic continued that year. It would also, researchers wrote, point to a need for more professional development to support teachers moving to a full-day format.
“For these explanations, we can only speculate as to if they may contribute,” the researchers wrote. “In this report, we cannot reliably know why full-day 4K did not produce the learning gains we expected.”
They also note that “it is possible that full-day 4K extends substantial unobserved benefits to children and their families.”
“The semi-structured time they enjoy with peers may further the social development of children in ways we do not observe and may ease their transition into the full-day format of five-year-old kindergarten,” the researchers wrote. “Full-day may also ease the scheduling constraints of parents, freeing them to increase their engagement in the labor market and/or making it possible for them to choose from a wider range of labor market or educational opportunities, both of which are likely to confer future benefits on their children.”