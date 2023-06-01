During her senior year, Monica Elizer dropped out of high school, prioritizing raves and music festivals over her education.
In the following two decades, she struggled with abuse, addiction, mental health issues and homelessness, figuring she would never again be able to earn her high school diploma.
Yet the death of her boyfriend from an overdose in April 2022 and the birth of their daughter last December gave her the motivation to strive for a better life. Six weeks after her daughter was born, she returned to school at Madison College, juggling her coursework while caring for her newborn and attending mental health and substance abuse counseling.
Despite the obstacles, Elizer is among hundreds graduating Thursday with high school credentials through Madison College. Many of the graduates come from various backgrounds that prevented them from completing their education as teenagers, said Monique Billings, an adviser at the college’s School of Academic Advancement.
“I think this is integral to their self confidence, their sense of achievement and their upward mobility,” she said. “For some, it's been a very long journey, and there's been a lot of barriers in the way that kept them from achieving these credentials.”
Upon graduation, Elizer plans to continue her education through Madison College studying social work.
“I think it will be interesting to help other people and maybe even use that to help others get off the streets,” she said. “I want to do my part to give back to the community that helped me.”
The ceremony Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the college’s Truax campus will recognize 350 students who accomplished their GED certificates and high school equivalency diplomas. The programs help students study for tests in general education subjects and include additional career guidance.
Students in Madison College’s Spanish programs will also graduate. The classes were offered for the first time this academic year, allowing those who speak Spanish to take GED and high school equivalency courses with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development.
“For a lot of students, this is a really big achievement and something that they can really be proud of,” Billings said. “It allows them to also move forward and meet some of those long term career goals that they wanted to meet.”
For Lonza Caudill, who dropped out of high school as a sophomore, earning her high school credentials represents a second chance.
While incarcerated in Columbia County, she began her schooling again with the encouragement of her instructor at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Upon release, Caudill stayed up late doing her coursework in addition to attending daily treatment and classes for addiction.
Her 9-year-old daughter, she said, gave her the motivation to push through her high school equivalency courses, which she finished in four months.
“She’s at this point where she doesn’t want to go to school,” Caudill said. “I thought if I show her I can finish, it would be inspiring for her to watch me walk across the stage and graduate — for her to know that she can do that someday, too.”
Now that Caudill has her diploma, she hopes to attend culinary school and open her own food truck.
“I feel on top of the world,” she said. “It was definitely a challenge. There were times where I was struggling, but I never gave up and I really pushed myself.
"It’s super important to finish something you start and to never say you can't do something — because you can. And I just proved it to myself.”