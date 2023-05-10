At Madison College’s new Extended Reality (XR) Center, students can toss on a headset and meet their teachers on the college’s virtual campus.
The possibilities for interactive learning opportunities are endless, said instructor Bill Ballo, who helped develop the program. The XR Center, which opened last week at the school’s Truax campus, includes 12 virtual reality stations allowing students to explore careers in a variety of fields and situations.
Madison College’s center stands out among other colleges and universities, most of which don’t have dedicated spaces for virtual reality. Yet Ballo said it’s what the future of higher education could look like as instructors seek to modernize and improve the way they interact with students.
“It's a technology that we need to know how to leverage. Instead of being afraid of it, instead of thinking of it as just a toy or video game, we can use this to make education better,” he said. “The idea is to leverage the technology that we have in the 21st century — because 1990 called, and they want their PowerPoint back.”
A paramedic who specializes in cardiology, Ballo first brought virtual reality into his classroom in 2020, prompting his EMS students to interact with a lifelike heart. The students loved it, and they soon better understood the heart’s various parts from getting up close with it virtually.
“That graphic representation — seeing it, feeling it, being immersed in the environment — made it a lot clearer for them,” Ballo said.
From there, Carly Brady, Madison College’s manager of academic technology, began building content for the larger program alongside Arch Virtual, a virtual reality company based in the Madison area. About 10 programs are now using or are working on including virtual reality in their courses at Madison College.
By putting on a headset and holding onto small controllers, XR Center visitors can enter into a three-dimensional world with a library of lifelike scenarios. The virtual setting looks just like Madison College’s Truax campus, with a few added touches, including meadows and a large waterfall.
Through virtual simulation, students can get hands-on experience in situations they otherwise wouldn’t have access to. While not all teachers welcome the technology at first, Brady said its usefulness is what eventually persuades them into taking advantage of it in their curriculum.
“It's really just being patient, and waiting for people to have that 'a-ha' moment,” she said. “Another thing that we've found is asking them, ‘What's really hard? What do you have a really hard time explaining to your students?’”
Instructors in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning program, for example, can teach students what it's like to use dangerous chemicals like freon.
“It allows the students to come in, get that muscle memory, and mess up,” Brady said. “They can let the toxins go into the virtual space where no one's getting hurt. Then when we bring them into the real-world lab, they'll have that memory and it'll be a safer experience for everyone.”
The designers can build practically anything for the virtual world, Brady added. Aspiring botanists can lead an experiment on Mars, determining which plants and resources they’ll need to survive. And teachers in the veterinary technician program can show students how to care for animals that are expensive to rent, like cows. (This was particularly enticing to administrators in the program, who told Brady that a student once forgot to close a cow’s gate, prompting public safety officers to chase the escaped cow around campus.)
The virtual campus is also equipped for students pursuing health care careers. As an EMS instructor, Ballo was interested in developing situations in which students might need to perform life-saving procedures without having to risk the lives of real patients.
In the program’s virtual operating room, there are scenarios for mass casualties, respiratory therapy and surgeries.
“You're seeing and you're doing everything exactly the way that you would be doing in the normal medical environment,” Ballo said. “It's really impactful, and it's going to help them remember.”
There’s also a birthing simulator, built with input from nurses and neonatal doctors at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a pediatric care unit with a patient voiced by Ballo’s daughter.
The ability to interact with students and help teachers think in innovative ways using virtual reality could transform education, Ballo said. And while some people might be skeptical that virtual reality could replace real-world learning environments, he said that’s not the case.
“We're not replacing it. We're adding to it. We can add to your lecture, we can add to your lab, we can add to your students’ experiences,” he said. “Once I get a faculty member in here, they often find a good use for it.”