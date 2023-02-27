By Monday night, Thomas Jefferson Middle School could have a new name.
The Madison School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday with a vote on renaming the school on its agenda — 364 days after the process began with then-principal Sue Abplanalp making a renaming request to the board.
The two options the board will consider for the west side school are Ezekiel Gillespie and Maya Angelou. The building is next door to Vel Phillips Memorial High School, the most recently renamed school building in the Madison Metropolitan School District and the third in three years.
Each of those schools has been renamed for a Black woman with local connections: Phillips, Virginia Henderson Elementary School and Milele Chikasa Anana Elementary School.
Jefferson Middle School is named for the third president of the United States and original drafter of the Declaration of Independence. Despite writing against slavery and the slave trade, Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves on his plantation.
An ad hoc committee, created last March to make a recommendation to the School Board, forwarded four options from an initial 42 community proposals: Gillespie, Angelou, Eston Hemings Jefferson and Sally Hemings.
The latter two names both have direct connections to Jefferson, but board members indicated they did not want to pursue either at a meeting earlier this month. In each of the past three renamings, only a single name was submitted to the board as a recommendation.
The district has received 26 public comments on the renaming process since March. Some have indicated a desire to keep the name as-is, and one expressed a similar stance the board settled on.
“While I would support maintaining the current name of Thomas Jefferson Middle School, if it is to be changed I urge the Board to choose a name other than Eston Hemmings or Sally Hemmings,” William Holloway wrote in October. “I feel that it is inappropriate to select a name for a public school as a way to highlight the hypocrisy of a historic figure. It also seems unnecessarily divisive.
“If the school is to be renamed, I hope the Board will choose a widely respected non-controversial historical figure (hopefully with a local connection) or decide not to name the school after a person at all.”
Other comments over the past few months include support for each of Hemings Jefferson, Gillespie and Angelou.
Two recommendations remain
Gillespie and Angelou are what remains, along with the option to keep Jefferson Middle School as the name.
Gillespie, which received the second-highest ranking of proposals from the committee, was a civil rights pioneer in Wisconsin, according to a nomination.
The proposal from Bethany Matson highlights Gillespie’s 1866 lawsuit against the state that “ultimately granted the rights for Blacks to vote here.”
If the school were named after Gillespie, the proposal suggests, it would fit with the district’s investment in Black Excellence, as well as highlight the importance of voting rights.
“The school is named currently for a former slave trafficker (Thomas Jefferson), so it seems even more fitting that a formerly enslaved person, who did such a vital task in trying to ensure the voting rights of Black people in this state should be on the name of the school and his story widely known and heard about by the people of this state,” the proposal states. “He is the embodiment of local-Wisconsin Black history.”
Angelou, meanwhile, is a nationally renowned poet and civil rights activist.
While Angelou doesn’t have a direct Madison or Wisconsin connection, the proposal from Shayne Neff states “she touched the lives of many people” and mentions she had “many academic accomplishments.”
“Maya Angelou had a unique and wise voice that has continued to incite change after her death,” the proposal states. “She is a positive role model.”
No Hemings or Hemings Jefferson
Sally Hemings was a slave of the Jefferson family who, beginning at age 16, had at least six children fathered by Jefferson.
“Enslaved women had no legal right to consent,” the website dedicated to the history of Thomas Jefferson and the Monticello estate notes. “Their masters owned their labor, their bodies, and their children.”
One descendent quoted on the website notes that, “Today we would be looking at sexual harassment” in such an arrangement, given the “untenable position” Hemings was in.
One of the children she had with Jefferson was Eston Hemings Jefferson, who eventually moved to Madison “and contributed significantly to the city’s history,” the original proposal for his name states. He and other family members are buried at Forest Hill Cemetery.
The proposal also quotes the website of Monticello, which notes that the Hemings Jefferson family changed their surname to Jefferson when they settled in Madison, “passing permanently into the white world.”
At a Feb. 13 School Board meeting, board member Nichelle Nichols noted the other recent renamings recognized individuals who “made significant contributions” to Madison or Wisconsin and accomplished “firsts.”
“I don’t think that those two names tie us in a more progressive stance around really celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions and who have accomplished specific things in our state,” Nichols said. “Those two names, while interesting … I personally feel like they tie us to history in a way that doesn’t necessarily align with the way I’ve seen our Board of Education vote to rename schools.”
Board member Savion Castro suggested that while the intentions of renaming the school after those connected with Jefferson are well-meaning, it may not “be the most thoughtful and intentional manner” to share their complex history.
“I’ve spent a lot of time looking at how America has attempted to reckon with its history and how we remember certain events in our history,” Castro said. “When we look into that history, I want us to think more about the form and thoughtfulness and what that uncovers about ourselves and how we deliver that knowledge to, particularly, young children.”