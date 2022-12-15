Whatever weather Thursday morning would bring, Steve Salerno knew a day earlier the one thing the Mount Horeb Area School District wouldn’t do: start late.
Normally one of a few options for schools on questionable weather days, the district gave families a heads up on its social media channels Wednesday afternoon: “If we have to alter the school schedule tomorrow, we are unable to have a late start because many of our drivers work another job,” the Facebook post said.
Salerno, the district’s superintendent, explained in an interview Thursday that they “wanted to just create awareness for our families to begin developing contingency plans, knowing really what were our options for today specifically.”
He used the post as a recruitment opportunity at the same time, sharing a link to apply for bus drivers amid an ongoing bus driver shortage that has created challenges for school districts around the country. He repeated the call in an interview Thursday afternoon.
“If people are interested in offering their time and talent for a really fun part-time job, either early in the morning or mid-day run or afternoon, even co-curricular activities and things, every school district would love to talk with them,” he said. “If they care about kids, they love kids and they’ve got a good, clean driving record, we want to talk with them.”
Mount Horeb was not alone in its decision to close Thursday amid an early morning wet and heavy snowfall. Districts across Dane County did the same, including the Madison Metropolitan School District.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds listed a host of groups the district consults with before making a decision, including meteorologists, transportation partners, police and surrounding school districts.
He cited factors like road conditions in the city and outside the city, walking route conditions and significant power outages in nearby areas as reasons to call off the full day instead of delaying the start of the school day.
“We felt a delay may be more disruptive to our families than a full snow day,” LeMonds wrote. “When looking at the decisions made by all other neighboring school districts, it appears we were all making decisions based on similar metrics.”
For MMSD, he said, “bus driver availability did not surface as a concern” for Thursday, though they always consider staffing levels among the other factors.
In the Verona Area School District, spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom wrote that "roads on our bus routes were hazardous from overnight snow accumulation with trees down across roads in some places," noting that some students live in rural locations or on side streets in the Verona area.
"Our triple bus routes and varied start times (7:20 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 8:45 a.m.) were also a factor in our decision to close for the day," she wrote. "A two-hour delay would have bumped start times back, and students, staff, and drivers would have had a shortened time between arriving at school and preparing to depart for the day."
Similarly, the Stoughton Area School District's transportation department drove the roads both in Stoughton and across the townships within the district to assess conditions, spokesperson Abbey Sharp wrote in an email.
"When it became clear that the road conditions impeded our buses and drivers being able to safely pick up students, the decision was to close schools for the day," Sharp wrote.
Different than last Friday
Last Friday, some districts received criticism for not calling off school as the morning commute lined up with another wet and heavy snowfall. LeMonds wrote in his email that while feedback from weather-related decisions “is always taken into account,” it did not influence Thursday’s decision.
“Today's decision was based solely on safety concerns over the conditions of many roads and walking routes at the time most would be traveling to MMSD buildings this morning,” LeMonds wrote. “Although several main roads were rated in fair condition, many side and residential streets were defined as being in hazardous condition at the time of morning transport.”
In recalling last Friday’s decision in his district, Salerno said the forecast had shown the snow would start after 8:30 a.m. — after students would mostly have arrived for the day. Instead, it hit “right at our drive time” at 7:30. Regardless of the decisions he makes, he knows some people will be unhappy.
“That of course, understandably so, left people pretty angry,” Salerno said. “And then today, people let me know that they were displeased because the roads were clear and I should know better.
“It all goes with the territory, but at the end of the day you’ve got to make a decision based upon the safety and welfare of the students and staff.”