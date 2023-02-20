Madison All-City Honor Band returns after COVID hiatus

The first note from the Madison All-City Honor Band in nearly three years was a B-flat.
It rang out from a mix of trumpets, trombones, flutes and other instruments at a Feb. 14 rehearsal, which brought about 30 Madison middle schoolers from five middle schools together in the Hamilton band room. They’ll gather for two hours every Tuesday night — excluding spring break — until their April 25 concert at West High School.
Almost none of the students present Tuesday were eligible for the band when the pandemic stopped its rehearsals in early 2020. These seventh- and eighth-graders were fourth- and fifth-graders at the time.
The exception Tuesday was Emerson Schroeder, a Memorial High School junior who was part of the band when it shut down during his eighth grade year, his second in the group.
“I love Honors Band,” Schroeder said with a big smile between song rehearsals.
Schroeder, a percussionist, explained that when he heard the band was returning, he connected with his middle school band teacher, who invited him to come back and help out. Despite his eighth grade experience being cut short, his participation in the Honor Band has helped him move quickly through the high school music ranks, he said.
“Once these middle schoolers get into high school, they’re going to be much further along in music playing and listening and just in their education,” Schroeder said. “They have a massive advantage because they are doing this.”
The directors are five band teachers from Madison middle schools: Alyssa Buss, O’Keeffe; Jim Kyle, Hamilton; Abby Dominick, Blackhawk; Kenneth Ellis, Sherman; and Gavin Garrett, Toki.
“It’s really cool for all of us (teachers) to just be together in a room again,” Buss said. “To see it kind of come back to life is really exciting.”
Kyle estimated the Honor Band began “25ish” years ago as a way to start “bringing kids together.” The pandemic pause, at first, offered an opportunity to take a breath and have a break from something that demands a lot of time. But Tuesday, he was glad to be back.
“Once we get here with the kids and you’re with colleagues, it’s just great to be here,” Kyle said.
Buss added that it’s a great professional development opportunity.
“It’s nice to see each other conduct and how we work with kids," she said, "and different warm ups that we have."
Dominick said the return of Honor Band “breathes a lot of life” into her.
“I’m just super excited to do this, make music with kids who are also really excited to experience something new and different,” Dominick said. “It’s super cool because it gives them an opportunity to make music with a group that feels different than what they have at school.”
At the April concert, the students will perform four songs, each directed by a different teacher: “Afterburn,” “Through the Storm,” “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Loch Lomond.” Tuesday, before looking at any of the songs, the group warmed up under Kyle’s direction, playing together for the first time after auditioning individually a week earlier.
“Now the moment of truth,” he said.
After a few minutes of scales and activities to get them ready, Kyle smiled at the students in front of him.
“You guys sound amazing, that’s awesome,” he told them.
‘It’s just fun’
One of Buss’ students, O’Keeffe eighth-grader Henry Kysely, said “it’s just fun” to play an instrument, and the Honor Band provides a special opportunity.
“It’s just good to meet new people and see the levels of skill from the other schools,” Henry said. “Trying new songs, that’s something I like to do often.”
Blackhawk eighth-graders Cynthia Propsom and Theodore Meyer stood by the percussion instruments in the back of the room as they waited for rehearsal to begin. Cynthia called the first rehearsal “exciting kind of in a nervous way, because I’ve never done something like this before.”
“It’s a good opportunity to do more stuff with band that I might not do otherwise,” Cynthia said, “and a good way to meet other people who have similar interests.”
Cynthia is especially excited to see the group’s progress in the months ahead.
“Once we all get it together and we all figure out how everything sounds, I think that’s going to be super cool,” Cynthia said.
Schroeder, the Memorial junior, said he still is friends with some of the students he met in the band back in middle school. Being back in the same room Tuesday, three years after his Honor Band experience was cut short, was “nostalgic.”
“I feel like I’ve changed but it’s nice that this hasn’t changed because I’m able to come back and it’s the exact same as it was, which I think in some cases is good,” Schroeder said. “Growth is good, but it’s good to keep it the same sometimes.”