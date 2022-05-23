Dressed in caps and gowns, incarcerated graduates at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility walked into a room filled with friends and family to the “Pomp and Circumstance” march.
“Even in this place, even in this environment, we could become graduates,” said Jimmie Jackson, a student who spoke Friday at the ceremony. “We could become better individuals because we believed in ourselves and had someone else to believe in us.”
Jackson was one of 15 students to graduate with a small business entrepreneurship diploma from Madison College while imprisoned. Another 25 received their high school equivalency degrees.
"Locked up, not messed up — and I'm going to add three words to that: 'And moving on,'" said keynote speaker Jack Daniels, president of Madison College. “These young men, given where they are, have done tremendous work.”
The entrepreneurship degree program is new at state correctional facilities. This year’s students were the first to graduate from Madison College through the Second Chance Pell initiative.
Established in 2015 by President Barack Obama, the program offers Pell Grants — need-based federal financial aid — for incarcerated individuals to participate in postsecondary education.
Madison College expects 60 students to enroll this fall with the Second Chance Pell across six Wisconsin correctional facilities. This year, said Daniels, the 15 graduates collectively completed 571 credits and achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.33.
At the ceremony, RYOCF Warden Je’Leslie Taylor read graduates an excerpt from “Oh, the Places You'll Go!”, a Dr. Seuss book that her mother gifted her when she graduated.
“You gentlemen have accomplished a goal,” she told them as they listened in the audience. “Don't let anybody tell you that you can't. Continue to keep going forward.”
Jackson also reminded his peers of the obstacles they faced along the way, including COVID-19 lockdowns that limited their studies with instructors.
At times, he said, he’d study alone in his cell. But knowing that his classmates were going through the same struggles kept him going.
“It wasn’t easy,” said Jackson, who plans to start a trucking company when he’s released next year. “I had to learn not to make excuses.”
“We all go through bumps in the road,” he added. “It’s what you do when an opportunity presents itself that dictates where you go.”
Throughout the speeches, many students additionally acknowledged their support system outside of prison as those in the crowd cheered them on.
Marquavis Adams thanked his family, including his son, for “keeping me on track and pushing me to make the best of a bad situation.” He said he hopes to continue his education upon release, pursuing degrees in business and management.
Even for those who did not have family there to celebrate, “you celebrate yourself,” said Ronda Davis, education director at the Racine facility.
She said none of the graduates expressed disinterest in participating in the ceremony.
“They wanted to be here,” Davis said. “These young men are deserving of everything that we have to give them. They will not quit.”
At the end of the event, she prompted the graduates to turn their tassels from the right to the left, symbolizing their achievement.
“Sometimes you need multiple chances to bump your head a little bit until you get it right," Davis said. "The main thing to learn is basically never give up. This is not the end."