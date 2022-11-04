Four days before Election Day, hundreds of West High School students heard from local elected officials and activists about the importance of civics.
The school’s new Sifting and Winnowing Club organized two sessions for their peers to attend in the auditorium Friday to get answers to questions on issues they care about.
Madison School Board member Nicki Vander Meulen and city of Madison District 5 Ald. Regina Vidaver spoke to the first group, while Emerge Wisconsin executive director Arvina Martin and state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, came for the latter event in the afternoon.
“It’s critical that we have these dialogues as often as we need to; at our homes, in our schools, in our communities,” Stubbs said. “Wherever you feel that you belong, it’s so important that we amplify our voices.”
Questions were submitted by students in advance and members of the organizing group moderated the talks. Topics ranged from school food and advanced learning to abortion and student mental health, though nearly every subject included an answer about the importance of youth voice.
Vidaver, who works at the state Department of Health Services, answered the question on abortion in a post-Roe world by making it clear that while it’s illegal to provide an abortion in Wisconsin, it is not illegal to obtain one. After explaining the particulars of what that meant and the difficult situations it has put some health care providers in, she added a final encouragement: “So, um, vote!”
Stubbs also stressed the importance of voting, for local and national issues.
“If you don’t vote, you don’t get a say,” she said.
The Madison Civics Club helped sponsor the event with a $1,000 grant and are planning another in the spring. The group also awarded a grant to La Follette High School for similar programming. The group’s coordinator of youth grants said it was wonderful to see programs encouraging youth voting, adding that the Dane County League of Women Voters had helped register students who would be 18 in time for the election.
West sophomore Luke Olson, a member of the Sifting and Winnowing Club who helped moderate one of the talks, credited teacher Carrie Bohman with helping students secure the grant. As a freshman last year, Olson said, Bohman taught him the importance of being an engaged voter.
He hopes that Friday’s event encourages his peers to at least start the journey toward being engaged themselves, especially in the local community.
“This event is not going to change someone’s life in a huge, grand scheme way; I don’t think very many people will walk away from this event being like, ‘This is the one moment that got me engaged in civics’” Olson said. “But hopefully people take this as an opportunity to start reading the local news … instead of focusing on the New York Times and news coverage that actually doesn’t really change their life or impact their life as much as a School Board decision does.
“Maybe start trying to think about, ‘What can we do?’ and just get high schoolers thinking in general.”
Vander Meulen spoke to many of the school policy questions, agreeing that school lunches can improve, suggesting standalone honors classes have their place and stressing the importance of mental health. In most of her answers, she strongly encouraged students to make their voices heard, whether that’s emailing her and other School Board members or state-level officials on items that are beyond local control.
One such item — when the school year begins — came in the form of a question about advanced placement tests each May. A student asked if the board would consider starting the school year earlier so there is more time to learn the content before the exam. Vander Meulen suggested contacting the state Department of Public Instruction.
“They answer to you, you are the public,” she said. “Don’t think if you’re under 18 you don’t have a voice. You do in this state.”
She encouraged similar advocacy locally, suggesting the district needs student voices to help them take the next steps on advanced learning, healthier school food and to stress the importance of student mental health programs. She called the latter “probably the most crucial thing our schools can provide” given a health care system that doesn’t make it easy to access necessary services.
“I barely survived middle school due to severe bullying,” she said. “If I did not have access to mental health services, I’m not sure I’d be here.”
Stubbs echoed the importance of youth voice, suggesting that those interested in making a difference should “start by volunteering. You start by showing up.
“Any place that you feel your voice is not heard is where you need to go to get started,” she said.
In response to a question about the lack of diversity in most West classrooms, Stubbs suggested the school should talk to diverse students and “when you see diversity, embrace it.”
“Asking people that are diverse, ‘What is it that we’re missing?’” Stubbs said. “Sometimes it’s a simple conversation, it’s a dialogue.”
Martin suggested that while it’s OK for students to not know what they want to do with the rest of their lives, now is a good time to think about what shapes their values.
“Use this time to figure out what your own personal values are, what’s important to you, what do you want to see in this world?” she said.
Given Emerge Wisconsin’s focus on preparing Democratic women and minorities for public office, Martin called a question about how minority people can share their voices “the million dollar question.”
“When we have governmental bodies making decisions and everybody looks the same and comes from the same background, they all have the same blind spots and things get missed,” Martin said.