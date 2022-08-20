Barbara Ames didn’t write "Hamilton." She hasn't won the EGOT. And she didn’t create the upcoming podcast “Arts Educators Save the World.”
Without Ames, though, the world may not have the Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Lopez and Erica Halverson that did.
Ames taught each of the three renowned artists when they attended New York's Hunter College Elementary School. Halverson, a University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education professor who is an expert in how people learn through the arts, is hosting the new podcast.
Its the first of 10 episodes, out Aug. 29, features Miranda (whose "Hamilton" runs through Sunday at Overture Hall), Lopez and Ames discussing the importance of their elementary school arts education on their eventual careers and great success.
“As you'll hear in their story, her active encouragement of us as very young people to do things like write our own songs, direct our own shows, take on roles in musicals that adults don't want to take on; all of that I don't think caused this explosion of talent but certainly nurtured it in a way that without an arts education, it likely wouldn't have been nurtured,” Halverson said in an interview with the Cap Times.
In a short trailer for the show, Halverson expresses her love for arts educators, who she calls “miracles” who can “save the world.” Her guests share how through their own experiences with Ames.
“The direct education we got from Barbara wanting us to go headlong into running our own show and the empowerment that comes with student-run theater, it was life-changing for me,” Miranda says in the promo.
Lopez, who co-created “The Book of Mormon” and wrote “Let It Go” for "Frozen" among a long list of accomplishments, has won two each of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. In the podcast, he recalls how Ames instilled self-confidence in him and his classmates.
“I believed that I could, I think, because Ms. Ames told me I could,” Lopez said.
For her part, Ames says in the promo, that belief came from what the students demonstrated they were capable of.
“I saw that there was no limit to what the children at Hunter (College Elementary School) could do,” she says. “I was blown away.”
When collecting voices for the show, Halverson sought a wide range of art forms, from acting to pottery to comedy. Josh Radnor, who played Ted on “How I Met Your Mother,” is another guest in the first season.
“(We’re) really trying to understand art making through a range of lenses,” Halverson said. “And also understand educators and mentors through a range of lenses.”
In hosting these conversations, Halverson said she’s learned how rare the opportunity to step back and recognize what they’ve done is for those people celebrities identified as their mentors.
“They are just in the work year after year,” she said of those mentors. “Every year there’s a new — well, there’s not a new Bobby Lopez every year — but every year you see a new group of young people.”
The conversations, which Halverson described herself as “lucky to be witnessing,” come at an especially significant moment, as education in general faces a range of challenges from funding and educator shortages to declining enrollment and the ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amid those conversations, arts education should not be considered “an extra that people get if there’s time,” Halverson said, but instead as “an essential part of becoming human.” That view of an area that is often among the first to be cut in schools brings “urgency” to this project for her.
“I feel that struggle to make space for humanity in the way we think about teaching and learning and I worry about it slipping away,” she said.
Last year, she published a book, “How the Arts Can Save Education,” with a similar idea, but she believes podcasts as a format could have a much wider reach.
The podcast’s website is expected to include a way for listeners to upload their own stories of art experiences and mentorship. Halverson, who runs the Whoopensocker arts enrichment program in Madison schools, hopes that type of involvement will help push those close to school systems to push for arts inclusion.
“My hope is that these stories inspire people to advocate for that from whatever direction they come from,” she said, encouraging parents, principals and district leaders to “recognize they have a role to play in setting the agenda that happens at schools.”
If successful, she already has visions of a follow-up season: people who are not professional artists, but whose experiences with art profoundly changed them.
“It’s so ever-present in so many people’s lives and yet we fight for the space to stay relevant in policy and practice conversations, where we ought to be in the middle,” she said.