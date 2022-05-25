Steve Holtzman is easy to spot on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. At the back of a classroom in the psychology building, he and his wife Jane sit amid students decades younger than them as they take notes for a lecture on the Civil War.
“You won’t have any problems seeing us,” Holtzman said, laughing. “We’re the only old folks in there.”
For over 10 years, the 72-year-old has been part of UW-Madison’s senior guest auditing program, taking classes from “American Environmental History” to “Slavery, the Civil War and Reconstruction, 1848-1877.”
Thanks to a state statute, residents over 60 can audit courses for free at all UW System schools and technical colleges. The program has boomed at UW-Madison over the years, with about 850 enrolled this year — almost double the number compared to seven years ago.
For those who take part, auditing offers a routine in the retirement years, a chance to keep learning, a slice of college life. Unhindered by growing pains and the pressure of grades, many have found their passion for school reinvigorated.
“It was just really fun,” Holtzman said of the first time he audited a course. “It was totally inspiring to jump on my bike and ride down to campus — just like I did when I was a student.”
The fight to remain free
UW-Madison is one of many public institutions around the nation with lifelong learning programs. In the spring of 1973, UW System’s senior auditing got its start after the Board of Regents approved a policy allowing those of retirement age to take classes for free. But from 1991 to 2000, the regents implemented a fee — costing $42 per credit in the 1999 school year — according to Anne Niendorf, a current adviser of the program.
Holtzman’s father, Herman Holtzman, rallied to get rid of the fee. He saw the program as a way to reward retirees for their years of state support through paying taxes.
“As part of his agenda, he went to every legislator’s office to find a sponsor for senior auditing,” Steve Holtzman recalled. “(Free) senior auditing had been discontinued by the regents because it was abused.”
In a 2005 Wisconsin State Journal article, the elder Holtzman reflected on the change, saying UW began charging senior auditors after a businessman saw an opportunity in the lack of a residency requirement. The entrepreneur advertised summer college classes to Florida residents, selling them eight-week room and board packages on State Street.
“People were sending busloads of seniors into classes and they became disruptive, so the university just got rid of it,” Steve Holtzman said.
Because of his father’s activism, the Wisconsin Legislature dropped the fee in 2000, instead adding a one-year residency condition that has been in place ever since.
“My dad isn't here anymore,” Steve Holtzman said. “But I get to live in that tradition and the vision he had.”
Showing their age
For Dawn Proctor, a 67-year-old and former development director at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, auditing has quenched her insatiable thirst for knowledge — and at times humbled her with her age.
While auditing a contemporary film course last year, the professor prompted students to raise their hands if they’d seen the 1975 movie “Jaws.” She was one of the only students with her hand in the air, which she initially found odd — the movie had been a hit when she was growing up.
Suddenly, Proctor had a revelation: “Jaws” was popular long before the students had even been born. “It was outside of their lifetime,” she said. “It just wasn't in their consciousness.”
A student later approached her after class, saying, “You seem to know an awful lot about film. Have you been studying?”
“No,” she told the classmate. “I’m old.”
Proctor, who has loved school ever since kindergarten, said she’s a better student now than she ever was before. She can finally learn without worrying about paying the bills, a stressor that at one point caused her to drop out of college, taking her 13 years to get her degree from UW-Madison.
She enrolled in 12 credits this spring semester and struggles to describe the experience of returning to the classroom “without sounding really corny.” Because of auditing, her plan for retirement became “to continue writing, to continue painting and to continue going to school.”
“It was just everything I was looking for in my retirement years. I was not distracted by learning to be on my own,” she said. “At this point in my life, I don’t have to balance those things. I could throw myself wholeheartedly into school.”
Alexander Shashko, a lecturer in the department of Afro-American studies, said senior auditors bring a bit more openness to the classroom because they aren’t worried about the anxieties of being in school. “They often come to the classes with a certain amount of experience and knowledge in the material that sometimes the undergraduates do not,” he added. “That can be a lot of fun for me.”
With more years of wisdom than their younger counterparts, seniors can relate to the curriculum. The oldest enrollee is 91 years old, according to adviser Niendorf.
When teaching “Black Music and American Cultural History” or “Race and American Politics from the New Deal to the New Right,” Shashko said the auditors have often lived through the period on his syllabi.
“There is a level of familiarity that they have, especially with some of the older material, that the undergraduates do not have,” he said. “They also just have a kind of twinkle of recognition when I'm talking about certain musicians and politicians.”
Steve Saffian, who has audited courses for about two decades, particularly enjoyed taking an art history course called “A History of the World in 20 Buildings.” A former UW-Madison dean of students, he’s spent part of his retirement traveling the world and has visited some of the 20 significant buildings: the Forbidden City in Beijing, St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.
“Once I retired,” he said, “it was like a big buffet of courses to choose from.”
No grades
To ensure they aren’t a distraction from students paying for their education, auditors are asked not to participate in class discussions. Still, some instructors set an intention to include them.
Emeritus history professor William Cronon — a favorite among auditors — set up a separate discussion section for his senior students, led by one of his teaching assistants. At the end of the semester, Shashko also invites auditors to a gathering where they can ask questions or give feedback about the course material.
He’s even welcomed them to take the final exam. So far, he said, no auditors have taken him up on that offer.
But to many, that's just another one of the added benefits, said 70-year-old Michael Pressman: no grades. “I felt like it was a more relaxed atmosphere,” said Pressman, who has audited about 80 credits worth of classes. “I didn't have to worry about exams. I didn't have to worry about papers. I could just learn whatever I wanted to.”
Regardless, Proctor said she does all the homework, pouring herself into each subject. She buys all of the assigned books and does all of the readings. Her only frustration is that there are more things she’s interested in than she has time for.
“To be able to sit in a chair and have somebody tell you something you don't know is the greatest experience that I know,” she said. “It’s truly amazing to me because we’re getting a very expensive education for free.”
Blend of young and old
The mix of 70-year-olds and 20-year-olds in one class can be an interesting experience for undergraduates.
“It’s just another new experience of being in college, to be in a classroom where everyone is not the same age,” Shashko said. “Having people from different backgrounds and at different phases of their life in the classroom is unusual relative to the experience that students will have at other schools.”
Danielle Wendricks, a 2021 graduate of UW-Madison, said she initially found it strange that so many seniors were in her undergraduate classes. But after taking a horticulture course during her sophomore year alongside her cousin, brother and grandparents, she gained a newfound excitement for older learners.
Her grandparents, who had never taken a college course before, would bring lunch for the whole family during class and even share snacks with their peers. “They just wanted an excuse to see us,” Wendricks said, adding that her grandparents made her appreciate other senior auditors.
Plus, she said, “I think the students thought they were entertaining.”
Some auditors said the teachers will at times allow them to tell a story in class, using their experiences as a model for the younger students. But more frequently, Pressman said, auditing gives seniors a chance to learn from and understand the minds of young adults. He’s even made friends with a few of the undergraduates.
“I have kids that are 26 and 30,” he said. “Class helps give me more perspective of what their lives are like and what they went through in college.”
Alyssa Birkeland, a 2020 UW-Madison alum, said she often noticed the auditors in class when she was a student. “I love them,” she said. “Protect them at all costs.”
Stu Levitan, a Madison historian and author, also used his auditor status to get more involved with the university’s student governance. He’s currently in his second term as an elected member of the Associated Students of Madison, representing non-degree-seeking UW-Madison enrollees.
The experience reminds him of his days attending UW-Madison’s law school in the 1980s, when he was a senator in the Wisconsin Student Association and director of shared governance. But student government in the 21st century, he said, deals with more serious stuff than it did back then.
“I’m so impressed with this group of students,” he said. “It’s very encouraging to see what students are like today.”
Mark Quinn, whose interest in history led him to audit courses after retiring from a career in insurance, said taking classes with young people is invigorating. His weekly schedule includes playing tennis on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, he goes to school.
“Usually they come up with some, let’s say, outside the box ideas,” Quinn said of the undergraduates. “They haven’t been slapped across the face so many times that they have become jaded.”
After auditing courses for many years, he’s finally figured out how to navigate the maze of classrooms in the Humanities Building and has memorized where each of his classes is.
What he’s also found, he said, “is that when walking to class, the students have a much quicker pace of gait than I do.”
Back to school
With few restrictions on the courses they’re allowed to take, auditors find themselves having what Levitan calls an “intellectual feast.” There’s no longer a need to meet a major’s requirements or focus on taking classes that will ensure a job upon graduation.
For Pressman, who took 20 years to complete his bachelor’s degree, the number of choices felt freeing. He could finally take courses he never had the opportunity to explore as an undergraduate, including Jewish studies and sports marketing.
“Looking back at it now, I probably wasn’t ready. I didn’t have any real guidance at the time,” he said of the beginning of his college career. With only a few semesters left to go, he dropped out of school during the Vietnam War.
“It was a different era in college,” Pressman said. “I was a finance accounting major, so I didn’t take a lot of electives.” He again audited a class in finance recently, and the truth is, he said, “I still didn’t understand it.
“But that’s fine — because I could just sit there,” Pressman quipped. “It’s no pressure at all.”
After failing calculus, Holtzman also dropped out of UW-Madison during the Vietnam War. Though he described the war as a huge distraction from his studies, he said he’s no longer able to use that as an excuse — students these days have even bigger issues to deal with.
“It’s certainly a different time,” he said. “The politics have gotten meaner, the threats have gotten bigger. Students have more pressures and more distractions now than ever before.”
Compared to when he was in college, Holtzman said he now has a better understanding of the importance of learning. “I don’t take a minute of the time I spend on campus for granted,” he said. “I’m sure that if I was going back to do my undergraduate work now, I would graduate. I just have such a deeper appreciation for what a university education makes available for you.”
Proctor has gone through a similar awakening. In 1986, she finally graduated from UW-Madison after dropping out. But because she didn’t have enough money to hire a babysitter for her 2-year-old son, she stayed home on the day of her commencement ceremony.
Auditing made her realize that she never got over that missed opportunity. As the only child in her family to go to college, Proctor said there was always some sadness around the fact that she couldn’t celebrate.
Inspired by years of attending school through UW-Madison’s auditing program, she asked the Chancellor’s Office if she could participate in this year’s ceremony. When the staff said yes, she decided to do everything that she didn’t get the chance to in 1986.
This month, she rented a cap and gown, mailed invitations to her family and friends, took a picture sitting on the Abe Lincoln statue atop Bascom Hill, and finally turned her tassel. Even with that chapter of her life closed, Proctor is certain she’ll be a senior auditor for the rest of her life.
“What I have found is that being able to follow the trail of my curiosity has vitalized me in a way that I never dreamed would be possible at my age,” she said. “What I have found is that no matter how old I get, I never have to stop learning.”
For more information on senior guest auditing, go to acsss.wisc.edu/senior-guest-auditors/.