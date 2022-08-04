With the fall semester starting soon, a group of students, faculty and staff at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are urging new Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin to consider strengthening the campus’ COVID-19 policies.
In an open letter to the chancellor, who officially took the post Thursday, UW-Madison community members implored Mnookin and the university’s COVID-19 response team to expand work-from-home policies and improve air ventilation in campus buildings. The letter also called for vaccine requirements, reinstating indoor masking and routine testing for those who are not inoculated.
“We are concerned that in the absence of stronger COVID protections, some students may not have access to attending UW-Madison,” the letter read. “Some of us do not feel safe working and learning on our campus.”
So far, nearly 100 people in the UW-Madison community have endorsed the letter, which asks for “equitable policies to maximize safety.” The letter compares the university’s current protocols to the University of California, Los Angeles, where Mnookin previously served as law school dean.
“(We) believe more should be done,” the letter said. “We urge UW-Madison to implement an expanded, comprehensive mitigation approach that builds on successful UW-Madison policies and implements additional protective measures like those currently in place at UCLA.”
Few COVID-19 protocols at UW-Madison compared to UCLA
Unlike UW-Madison — which “highly recommends” but does not mandate vaccines — UCLA employees and students are required to provide proof of full vaccination and a booster shot before returning to campus for the fall semester “with few exceptions.”
Universal indoor masking at UCLA is also required for all regardless of vaccination status. At UW-Madison, however, the campus’ policies currently reflect the same conditions as the 2022 spring semester: Wearing masks indoors is not mandated and entrance testing is not required, though a July 29 email to students from University Housing encouraged residents to “consider (testing for COVID) before heading to campus.”
In the email, University Housing also announced UW-Madison is eliminating most isolation housing heading into the fall. The university previously quarantined students who tested positive with COVID-19 in residence halls and vacant apartments at Eagle Heights.
While the email said there will be “a limited number of temporary spaces” available, students who test positive will not be required to leave their room to isolate. Instead, they may isolate in one of the temporary spaces, in their rooms or off campus.
Mnookin responds
Dan Fitch, who works at UW-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds, helped write the letter to Mnookin with the campus labor union United Faculty and Academic Staff. He handed a copy of the letter to the chancellor at an ice cream social event welcoming Mnookin on her first day.
“I just was given the letter here today, so I haven't had a chance to take a look at it,” Mnookin told the Cap Times at the event. “What I will say is that I will be listening very carefully to public health professionals, just as Becky Blank did, to try to find the balance between keeping our community safe, but also protecting the education and the strength of the experience of being here as best as we possibly can.”
Mnookin hesitated to speculate on changes to policies because of the uncertainty around COVID-19, “but we will absolutely take public health needs into practice,” she said.
Fitch added he’s especially concerned about the lack of isolation spaces and testing requirements for students returning to campus because it leaves those with disabilities and others who are immunocompromised particularly vulnerable.
“They're just going to let students come back without any testing, which seems foolish to me,” he said. “It’s dangerous. We’re just creating a big petri dish again, which doesn’t feel great.”
Fitch also took issue with the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. In May, the dashboard, which tracks the number of COVID-19 PCR tests and positive results on campus, switched from daily updates to weekly updates. The university also removed its vaccination data.
According to the last vaccine update from May 30, over 96% of employees and nearly 94% of students reported being fully vaccinated. During the week of July 25 to July 31, 557 PCR tests were administered on campus and 66 of them — nearly 12% — came back with positive results.
There were about 22 positive results out of the 1,062 tests administered during the same time last year, according to the dashboard’s archives.
While Fitch pointed out the university is continuing to provide free testing, at-home antigen test kits and vaccines and boosters on campus, he said UW-Madison leadership can do more to protect the community.
“I feel like some major public health mistakes are being made — just failures from every part of the System really,” Fitch said. “We're just not caring about the vulnerable people in our community the way we should. We can definitely do better.”
With Mnookin now at the helm, he feels optimistic that she will be receptive to the requests outlined in the letter.
“We have to hold on to hope in these tough times that things can get better,” he said. “I am hopeful that the chancellor will be able to steer us more towards the UCLA-style response that actually does seem to care about vulnerable people and actually supports students.”