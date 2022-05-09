Learning 'how to learn differently' at MMSD's ALL+IN microschool

Nykong Riek was disappointed to leave her friends at Blackhawk Middle School behind when she moved to the ALL+IN microschool this spring.
But in the weeks since the eighth grader joined the four-student school housed at the Madison Youth Arts building on Mifflin Street, she’s noticed she’s learning more than she did previously.
“My mind doesn’t wander off,” Riek said, “because I’m not bored.”
The school, among the 14 projects funded through the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Big Ideas funding, is for sixth through eighth grade students attending any of the district's middle schools. The project received $720,000 in the initial round of funding, hiring staff, developing a curriculum and working out food and transportation plans for the students in the fall before launching in the spring.
Its name stands for Anti-racist Learning Laboratory & Innovation Network, with University of Wisconsin-Madison curriculum and instruction assistant professor Maxine McKinney de Royston and the district’s Office of Youth Re-Engagement partnering on the project.
“As a learning scientist, one thing that's been really clear to me throughout the pandemic is that we're really invested in thinking that learning just happens when we're sitting down, looking at a screen or sitting in a classroom,” McKinney de Royston said. “As somebody who has a middle schooler, I knew that that wasn't working.”
She and her neighbors formed a group that helped their children do some exploratory learning outdoors, sometimes working in a garden, for example.
“The kids were like, ‘I love this, this is wonderful, this is what school should be like,’” McKinney de Royston recalled. “Coming off of that experience, I was thinking maybe this is an opportunity to create a space where we can learn how to learn differently together, a space where we can try something different and really rethink school in all its aspects.”
This spring, there is one teacher and four students who meet daily in a room at the MYArts building. Much of their time is spent outside of that classroom, however, with experiential learning a key to the community-based model.
“It's fun that (students) get to say, ‘I really would like to do this,’ and then they get to do it,” lead teacher Bianca Baker said. “And they love to work with different people, they always ask, ‘Who's all coming in today? Or who are we working with today?’ They just like to meet new people and ask questions and are all really curious.”
Before taking the job as the ALL+IN teacher, Baker said she hadn’t heard of the concept of microschools. Having now seen one created mostly from scratch, she said she appreciates the flexibility they can offer.
“I love this, just feeling like the students are in a space that they can enjoy and learn,” Baker said. “That's what I want it to be: joyful learning.”
Each of Riek’s three classmates echoed her sentiment to the Cap Times, saying they feel like they learn more at ALL+IN than they did at their general middle school.
“We get to choose what we learn about,” sixth grader Rocco Turner Sturm said. “I’ve liked it a lot.”
Outside the classroom
One recent trip to the UW-Madison Geology Museum, which three of the four students attended, allowed each of them to learn more about an area of interest.
Seventh grader Noah Yosef, who previously attended Sherman Middle School, wears a half-dozen bracelets with different gemstones in them, so he was particularly interested in the museum’s collection of gems. As museum assistant director Brooke Norsted asked the students to match some pieces she had with those in the display cases, Yosef took charge, noting the texture of the crystals they were looking for.
Later in the tour, Yosef, Riek and Turner Sturm got to dust off an actual fossil, the hip bone of an Apatosaurus.
“Have you ever touched a dinosaur fossil?” Norsted asked them, providing information on what it was like to be a geologist. “Here’s your chance.”
The following week, the class took a bus trip to the Central Library in the morning, where they had reserved books on recipes toward their next project of cooking a meal, which multiple students said is their favorite project so far. Yosef was looking through matzo recipes, while Riek looked for an additional pasta to add to her menu and Turner Sturm perfected a pizza plan.
“Starting with tomatoes, which to me is the starting moment of pizza,” Turner Sturm explained as he talked about his presentation.
Baker said the experiential learning through projects, whether it’s cooking, visiting a museum or building paper roller coasters, can provide lessons in a variety of subjects even if it may not seem like it on the surface, as the school’s facilitators adapt theme ideas from the students.
“We break the theme up to different domains of knowledge, which would be like math, science, social studies, art,” Baker said.
For Turner Sturm’s pizza selection, for example, Baker suggested a social studies question could explore how pizza originated and what cultures ate pizza, while a math lesson could ask the student to determine the size of the “perfect slice of pizza.”
Small with plans to grow
While the group this spring is small, McKinney de Royston said she hopes if they receive continued funding for next year they can enroll as many as 25 students at the beginning of the year.
That had been the goal this year, she said, but having families move their student mid-year was a big ask, one that she understood wasn’t going to work for everyone.
“Of the families who came to visit that chose not to come, all of them were like we want to do this next year, our kid is just freaking out about leaving school mid-semester,” she said.
McKinney de Royston said she understands some people might be skeptical of how much money was spent to serve such a small group of students this spring, but suggested a history of what she considers underfunding public schools has long-term costs in spending on issues like poverty.
“I would much rather have schools cost a lot of money and be well resourced with good food, good high-quality learning environments, high quality curricula and teachers who are well paid and well trained,” she said, rather than “trying to cut corners at every turn.” “If you just did it well the first time and funded it, then we wouldn't have to do all this stuff on the back end that actually is more expensive.”
Sixth grader Jazara Giboney, who previously attended Toki Middle School and didn’t enjoy her time there, said she “really likes” ALL+IN, where she said she gets to learn what she wants to learn. She especially loves the one-on-one attention she can receive from Baker, and for her, four students is plenty.
“I love keeping it small,” she said.
Microschool model
Microschools aren’t a new concept to MMSD.
In early 2018, the district hosted 13 La Follette High School students at the Life Center on Madison’s southeast side. In fall 2019, the district launched a microschool at the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County building on Taft Street for up to 22 West High School girls.
McKinney de Royston said she was surprised their idea received funding after hearing about the numerous other pitches received. Their idea, if it is built upon by the district, also requires officials to “rethink schools” in multiple ways and “open themselves up in ways that they haven't done before.”
“We were surprised, and then we were really excited, and then we were absolutely fearful because we were like well, now we've actually got to make this thing happen,” she said.
Microschools can provide benefits for more than the students, McKinney de Royston said.
“It's a real opportunity not just for youth to have a student-centered, humanizing experience, but for teachers and staff to have the human-centered and humanizing experience,” she said.
She hopes the latest addition to the district’s microschool experience can offer lessons to the district’s traditional schools.
With funding and more students, she said, teachers and administrators from other schools could come and see what ALL+IN is doing and consider how a school can look and feel differently.
“(We want) to give people opportunities to take those ideas back to their respective learning communities and not get stuck in doing school the way we've always done it," she said.