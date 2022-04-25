Tiffany Harris and Aedan Gardill want people to know that science doesn’t have to be boring.
The two University of Wisconsin-Madison doctoral students completed their coloring book titled “Bacteria & Me” this month, hoping to pique audiences’ interest in learning about microbiology.
The pages are filled with fun bacteria facts and detailed artwork to color in, all of which are free to download online.
“We wanted it to be informative but also accessible,” said Harris, a fifth-year microbiology doctoral student who wrote the text. “As a microbiologist, I recognize that bacteria are very important to everyday life, but a lot of people don’t know that.”
Gardill, a physics doctoral student and the book’s illustrator, started working on the project with Harris in January as part of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery’s Kohler fellowship. The program joins together graduate students in arts and science fields to create multidisciplinary projects.
Gardill, who also holds a bachelor’s degree in art, said the pair chose to create a coloring book as a way to make learning about bacteria more interactive.
“Sometimes science has rules and can be very complex or boring and rigid, but art is very freeing,” Harris said. “People may not even realize that they're learning something scientific because they're really being creative and having fun.”
To connect with non-science audiences, each black and white illustration — depicting concepts from pneumonia to vaccination — is paired with information in an easy to understand tone. The book also features notable scientists, many of whom are women or have underrepresented identities.
Gardill’s favorite page features a drawing of Esther Lederberg, a microbiologist most well-known for her 1950 discovery of lambda phage, a bacterial virus in E. coli.
In the drawing, she’s pictured peering through a microscope amid a background of bacteria adorned with hearts. The hearts are a nod to her discovery of the fertility factor F, which plays a role in transferring genetic material between bacteria.
The book also prompts people to consider questions, like “Are bacteria good or bad?” Those pages include responses from nonscientists, ranging from adults to fifth graders.
One response, for example, says, “I think they are kinda good and bad, they can cause illness, but they can be used for science. Don’t ask me how though.”
Though the images are similar to ones found in adult coloring books, Gardill and Harris said kids enjoyed filling in the pages when they recently presented the book at UW-Madison’s annual Science Expeditions event.
The content can also be geared toward those in junior high and high school, which they said could be fun to use in classroom settings.
Overall, Gardill and Harris hope the book will spark people’s creativity, allowing them to realize that bacteria goes beyond germs and the causes of disease.
“Tying elements of the sciences into art is really important because that makes it accessible,” Gardill said. “Somebody could color in these pages and later, when they hear about E. coli in the news, they’ll remember that they read about it in this coloring book.”