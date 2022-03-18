Adora Yang first discovered Coach’s Crib while eating lunch on a staircase.
The La Follette High School senior recalled that Tutankhamun “Coach” Assad saw her and invited her to the space, a new set up at the school this year that Assad said he created to feel like “grandparents’ houses,” a place “where we feel safe in the world.”
“It was very welcoming,” Yang said. “He had everybody in there say hello to me and he was very open to me being there. It was really great.”
She enjoyed the space so much that she would spend up to two hours per day there, relying on it as a “peaceful” and “respectful” environment where she found mental stability.
“We definitely have our hard times and we have this need to go somewhere to just rest and relax and recollect ourselves,” she said.
Recently, however, the space’s availability has been limited. Assad, whose job title is school security assistant-lead, was out of the school on administrative leave for a month earlier in 2022, and when he returned he was told he could no longer spend all day in the Crib with students.
Instead, it was open only in the afternoons, which Yang said limited her and others’ ability to manage their mental health with a trusted adult. On March 11, Assad was again put on administrative leave, eventually receiving a three-day suspension that he will serve next week.
Assad wrote in an email that the suspension was “for not leaving the Crib, and coming to a meeting,” adding that “at this time I was dealing with two students in deep mental duress.”
Wednesday, Yang and about 50 classmates, most of them students of color, walked out of class at the beginning of the day and demanded Assad’s return and better support from administration.
“Coach is a staff here who ultimately cares about each and every one of us,” Yang said to the group via a megaphone. “Coach is currently not here, he is on administrative leave for reasons that we do not know, but they have been very hostile with him and it’s unacceptable.”
At the walkout, Principal Mat Thompson, Madison Metropolitan School District chief of secondary schools Nelson Render, MMSD director of communications Tim LeMonds and other La Follette staff members listened to students and discussed their needs for more than three hours in front of the building.
They couldn’t answer the question students kept coming back to, however: why was Assad on leave, and what were they doing to get him back?
“There are things that I certainly cannot share from a personnel perspective,” Thompson told the group. “I’m hearing everything you’re saying but I can’t go into any specificity as to what is happening with the personnel matter.”
LeMonds also declined to comment to the Cap Times, citing the personnel matter.
According to the district’s employee handbook, which governs rules for staff members, administrative leave is not a discipline measure but “the District may place an employee on administrative leave during an investigation into alleged misconduct by the employee.”
No other trusted adults
While the walkout was focused on Assad, as Yang continually reminded the group when conversation drifted to other resources and solutions, it also highlighted a larger concern: many of the students there said they couldn’t trust any other adult in the school.
“If you’re not a minority, you wouldn’t understand the impact of having someone that looks like you that’s someone you can go to,” La Follette junior Josepha Da Costa told the Cap Times. “That’s why Coach is so important to us because we have actually built those relationships with him and we see him as someone we can kind of look up to and teach us about ourselves.”
Junior Xodus More described Assad in an interview as “pretty much the only person that kids can go to.”
Multiple staff members spoke to the students during the walkout, offering their ear and a safe place to come and talk. Thompson pointed to The Den, another open walk-in space for students with counselors on hand.
“I'm going to have to work with the counseling team, our student services team to think about how we can be way more present and available to meet your mental health needs,” Thompson said.
But the students challenged those offers, questioning if they would follow through and wondering why the burden was on them to build trust with another adult after working hard to do so with Coach.
Ultimately, Yang said during the walkout dialogue, students feel that personal issues are getting in the way of students’ needs.
“This is a school that is for us students, not for your drama,” she said.
Students shared stories of poor interactions with counselors and other staff, from sharing mental health concerns and being dismissed to walking in the hallway and being told to get to class rather than asked why they aren’t in class, which could be an opportunity for needed support, they said.
Render told the students he and the district want to make the entire school a comfortable place for students, not just at La Follette but at all schools.
“It should not be one trusted space because what I see is it should be a trusted school community,” Render told the group. “It should be an entire school. Whenever you go into one classroom or to the school, that school should be a trusted place for you, and what I'm hearing is that right now it's not.”
Render, who took notes from the discussion on his iPhone, told the Cap Times he would take what the students shared back to superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
“What I’ve heard is that our students need support,” Render said. “They need social emotional support, they need mental health support. So I’m going to take that back, share it with Dr. Jenkins.
“This is already part of what we’re doing anyway, with our plan to support children, but we have to take a look and see how we can create more spaces for our kids to have trusted adults.”
Da Costa said it was “really empowering” to see the turnout at the walkout.
“To see that this many students have been impacted by Coach and just show that we come together when we need to we speak,” she said. “And I love that we have spaces like this and we have the ability to come out here and speak our minds and actually have the sense of community that we have here.”