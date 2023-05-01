For decades, varsity games for indoor sports at La Follette High School took place in the spectator gym in the middle of the building.
Separate from the rest of the gym space and the main locker room area, that location created challenges for security during games. With a new athletics addition and upgraded facilities on the back side of the building, that will no longer be a problem when referendum construction in the Madison Metropolitan School District is complete.
The work at La Follette, led by Findorff Project Engineer Courtney Cates, features a new gym, weight room and “athletics entry” space that includes concessions and a trophy case. That entry area will also feature pieces of the wood floor from the current spectator gym, which will be turned into classroom space, and will allow officials to more easily close off the rest of the building from those there to play or watch a game.
Renovated locker rooms in that same area of the building are being built with flexibility to be either two large spaces or four smaller ones, depending on what sports are in season, using large overhead doors as separators when needed.
Crews are finishing up the final touches on what’s known as the “K-Wing” to open for the school’s use in the next couple of weeks. The area features classrooms for life skills, special education, family and consumer sciences, fashion design, child care and certified nursing assistant classes.
One of the most noticeable upgrades is to the area formerly known as “the pit,” an outdoor area underneath a second-floor wing that was hardly used. It now houses offices and classrooms, including a teacher’s lounge and room for special education assistants to use as an office. Principal Mat Thompson said providing that room was important to offer staff members without a classroom or office a place to put belongings and have a moment to themselves, if needed.
That area also offered one of the most surprising discoveries in the six-decade-old building, Cates said, as crews found two hidden rooms filled with furniture that had been sealed off. The age of the building has led to surprises in “every single phase,” Cates said.
The second floor of that area now features an updated library with much more open space than the previous iteration, along with a large-group instruction space, meeting rooms, a creative “makerspace” and more natural light.
The front of the building along Pflaum Road is also receiving an addition, with more welcome center space, improved entry security and parking for visitors.
Thompson sees the school’s project “getting this facility not only inching toward the 20th century, but it’s what the kids deserve.”
The Madison Metropolitan School District and its construction contractors for this work provided media tours of three facilities each on April 24 and April 27. The Cap Times will have a story on each building and its progress.