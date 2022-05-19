Amid a challenging time for adolescents, two La Follette High School seniors helped create a Mental Health Awareness Week for their peers this week.
Lydia Hoffhein and Amanda Welch, both in the school’s health services pathway, organized a series of panels and events to make mental health a focus as the 2021-22 school year nears its end.
“Students basically are on crunch time right now,” Welch said. “Taking the time to evaluate mental health will help students recognize what they need to do to take care of themselves during this pretty stressful time, and with us seniors as well, realizing what we need to do with ourselves as we’re moving into that next chapter.”
The week has so far included an all-school Zoom, a panel with a professional psychologist, a panel on medications, positive message-writing in the Commons and a school-approved “walk out” where students could share their personal mental health experiences.
Friday’s events include multiple support services panels focused on how mental health affects specific communities: one for Black students, one for LGBTQ+ students and one for Latinx students, though Hoffhein stressed that any students can attend any of those panels.
“We really wanted to make the week very culturally inclusive and recognize that mental health affects different communities within our world and our school differently than it would another,” Hoffhein said. “We just wanted everyone’s voice to be heard and to be recognized as a person rather than a statistic.”
Hoffhein said the concept of the weeklong set of events was a “random idea” she had, and along with Welch and the help of some school staff, was able to put into practice. As of Tuesday, she said it was “going really well.” Though the Tuesday panel with the psychologist had only four students attend, she said they “got to have a really nice, deep conversation” about trauma and how it affects people.
“We were able to impact students in a way to help them understand a little more about trauma and mental health and working with it and finding what works best for you, and reaching out to people who understand that stuff,” she said.
Schools around the country tried to prepare for the mental health challenges students would face when they returned to buildings after learning virtually early in the COVID-19 pandemic. In Madison, the virtual learning lasted nearly a year, with a partial return in spring 2021 and a full return to in-person instruction last fall.
A group of La Follette students held a walkout earlier this spring to protest the school administration’s treatment of a staff member who had supported their mental health in a specific space in the building.
Hoffhein said she hoped this May week, which falls during Mental Health Awareness Month, can help create a sense of helpfulness among peers and adults at the schools.
“I want everyone to have an, ‘I’m listening and I feel you’ (attitude) because that’s something I needed when I was younger,” she said. “That’s important for students to have, knowing they have a consistent, ‘I’m listening.’”
La Follette assistant principal Cullen Haskins, who helped the students with some of the logistics of the week’s events, said it’s “really unusual” for students to plan a week's worth of activities and carry most of the load.
“What gives me a lot of pride is the students planned a week that was inclusive of all of our communities,” Haskins said. “I’ve been a part of several big events at La Follette and never has one been so student-led and planned from the start all the way through the finish.”
He’s hopeful that the week can play a part in breaking down the stigma around discussing mental health, and noted that there’s “a difference between listening to student voice and then taking action based on student voice.”
“It’s just really good that staff and students are hearing about it and that it’s OK to slow down,” Haskins said. “It’s OK to stop and tell someone, mental health days are OK.”
Planning the week has taught Welch and Hoffhein plenty about mental health, themselves.
“You definitely need to take care of yourself,” Welch said. “Don’t try to do everything by yourself, make sure that you have support systems, take time, learn what you need and follow through on what you need.”