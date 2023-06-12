Juan Jose Lopez wasn't shy in pointing out Madison's problems, and he didn't hesitate to try to fix them, either.
Karen Menendez Coller, the executive director of Centro Hispano, said being as vocal as possible in pushing the Madison community to be better is the legacy Lopez left. Last Tuesday, the longtime advocate for Madison’s youth and its Latinx community died at the age of 64.
“What I want to carry forward is that voice that he had, I want to make sure that we all have it,” she said. “It’s now on us to be at different tables and be as loud and as direct and authentic as possible, because that’s what he would’ve brought.
“His legacy for me and in our community is that we carry that forward, that’s the voice that we bring everywhere that we are, and we need to do that more.”
The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce, for which Lopez was director of public policy and external relations, and the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County are raising money to help Lopez’s family cover final arrangements, as well as fund a scholarship in his honor.
“We lost a strong man who gave so much of his life to this community, particularly our Latinx community,” former School Board president and mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes said. “A leader who many times was angry because of what was occurring in our community and advocated and pushed us to be better.”
As news of his death spread last week, dozens of tributes followed on social media. From local educators and School Board members to the Latino organizations he was involved in, many shared thoughtful words of remembrance, including in columns in Isthmus and the Cap Times.
“Juan Jose Lopez made Madison a better place,” Oscar Mireles wrote in Isthmus. “He modeled for us the impact that living a principled life, in service to others, and the willingness to fight the good fight have on society. Madison lost a great human being, and I lost my friend. We will miss him and commit to carry on his work.”
That work often focused on how Madison educated its children. When Ben Wikler was at West High School in the late 1990s, he worked with a group of students to create a student seat on the Madison School Board.
Among those he had to convince to make it happen: Lopez, then in the midst of a 12-year run on the board from 1994 to 2006.
“He was the kind of adult who teenagers love, who doesn’t treat teenagers with kid gloves,” Wikler, now the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said last week. “He would ask tough questions and he would take my ideas seriously and make me want to be smart enough to have good answers for him.”
‘His advice was so good’
Even though he hadn’t been on the School Board for 17 years, multiple current board members paid tribute to his influence. Board President Nichelle Nichols told the Cap Times that “every single School Board member that I’m aware of has had some contact with Juan.”
“When he finds out that you're a candidate and you're running he just reaches out and he was the kind of person that really wanted to fill you out on some of your issues,” Nichols said. “He offered lots of advice and he would say to you, ‘You can take it or leave it but let me tell you when I was on the School Board, here are the things that were important,’ and his advice was so good.”
He was always direct with that advice, Nichols said.
“It wasn't always the most glowing feedback, but his honesty was so valued, because he'd be like, ‘I’m giving you guys like a C right now, a C-minus or whatever,’” she said. “I just appreciated his honesty and the advice that he offered.”
That honesty was a common theme among those remembering his life.
“He was never afraid to give people a piece of his mind, but he also was quick to recognize good work and to give people positive feedback, and to do the work to help people achieve the things that he and they wanted to happen,” Wikler said.
‘A proud Latino fighter’
Menendez Coller called Lopez’s death a “loss of our history,” suggesting that the world needs to recognize the wisdom of its elders.
“I’m really angry that we haven’t moved forward more when it comes to the equity issues for all communities, but in my mind for the Latinx community,” Menendez Coller said. “Juan was always a fighter for everybody, but he was always a proud Latino fighter.”
Reyes, who cofounded Adelante Madison with Lopez to help candidates of color running for office, called working with someone she got to know when she was a child “an honor.” Lopez “brought his experience and his humor” to that work, she said.
“He always advocated for young people, and that’s what he did for Adelante,” she said. “He wanted to ensure that other people had the opportunities, particularly our communities of color.”
Nichols recalled Lopez as “unequivocal about his focus on the Latino community,” listing organizations he helped found or in which he played an active role.
“He didn't begrudge anybody else for being a strong representative of their community either,” she said. “And he was unapologetic, like, ‘I want to see Latino folks succeed, I want to see Latino folks in positions of power, I want to see Latino folks elected.’
“He just was such a strong advocate and believer in so many folks in this community, and he's going to be missed. It's just so sad.”
Statements from some of those organizations in the wake of his death drive home the point.
“The passing of Juan Jose Lopez has brought immense sadness and grief throughout the state of Wisconsin,” a statement from the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce said. “Juan was known for his strong voice, unwavering honesty, and fearless determination when advocating for the rights and well-being of Latinos.
“His commitment to creating real change and promoting inclusivity made him an indispensable figure in the pursuit of a better future for Latinos.”
He also served on the board of directors at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development. A statement from the board, provided by executive director Baltazar De Anda Santana, called Lopez “a tireless advocate for Wisconsin’s growing Latino/Hispanic community.”
“We reflect most upon how Juan José was an early and vocal champion for the work of Latino Academy as one of the first members to join our Steering Committee in 2011,” the statement said. “Juan José opened doors and launched relationships for Latino Academy through his extensive Wisconsin network. From the beginning, Juan José never let us forget that we are building the middle class.”
Lopez’s advocacy for his community went beyond Madison, as well.
In February 2019, Wikler attended a Dane Dems meeting as he ran for his current position of DPW chair. He recalled that “right away,” Lopez took him aside “and started talking to me about how critical it was for the Democratic Party to show up for Latinos, for Latinos to be appointed to leadership positions and for the party staffing and its organizing strategy to include Latinos in every corner of the state.”
‘He’s built this foundation’
Wikler said the state lost “a giant” with Lopez’s death.
“His big heartedness and his relentlessness in pursuit of a better Wisconsin is something that now the rest of us have to carry forward,” he said.
Reyes echoed that idea, and said Lopez “leaves a legacy of a foundation of strength within our Latinx community.”
“He’s built this foundation and he’s supported so many leaders and I think he’s leaving us to take the baton and to move forward and make us better,” she said.
Menendez Coller suggested it starts with simply recognizing how Lopez built community with everyone around him.
“The city could really learn a lot from that, reflect on his way of being, how much he connected with people,” Menendez Coller said. “It was all about people being people together. I think maybe that was his secret goal, to just keep building relationships and that way bring everybody together.
“It’s a tremendous impact to do that in such an organic way and I hope it’s something that we all reflect on more. Now, more than ever, we’re always too busy with agendas, with issues; we just need to get to know each other, and he did that really well.”