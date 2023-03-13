Provost John Karl Scholz will leave the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become president of the University of Oregon.
Scholz begins the role July 1, succeeding Michael Schill, who left the position to become Northwestern University president. Schill assumed that role after Rebecca Blank, former UW-Madison chancellor, resigned as Northwestern president due to a cancer diagnosis. Blank passed away last month.
Scholz had intended to step down as UW-Madison provost this summer and return to the faculty, the university announced in November. He was set to revert to a teaching role in the Department of Economics, where he served as a professor for over three decades.
“This is a remarkable place and I am sad to leave it,” Scholz said in a statement. “UW-Madison is full of amazing people who inspire me every day.”
At UW-Madison, the provost serves as second in command to the chancellor, acting as chief executive officer in the chancellor’s absence. Scholz has been in the position since 2019, overseeing the overall academic leadership and administrative management of the university.
UW-Madison is currently searching for a new provost, and finalists will visit the campus after spring break ends, the university said.
Scholz also took on the role of interim chancellor in the three months preceding Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin’s arrival in August. A dean of the College of Letters & Science from 2013 to 2019, Scholz was additionally the only internal candidate of five finalists in the running to replace former Chancellor Blank this May.
“We’ll miss him for all the ways that he has contributed over many years, including, above all, his warm presence and thoughtful leadership,” Mnookin said.
Scholz called the University of Oregon presidency "a dream come true" and a “wonderful opportunity to help lead one of America’s leading research universities.” He has ties to the campus in Eugene, Oregon, where one of his three daughters is currently pursuing a doctorate in volcanology.
A former economics expert for the federal government, including the Council of Economic Advisors and the U.S. Treasury Department, Scholz also served as the director of UW-Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty.
As dean of the College of Letters & Science, he launched SuccessWorks, which connects undergraduates in the school with career opportunities. He also helped launch the Center for Teaching, Learning and Mentoring during his time as provost.
That leadership experience made Scholz stand out among the candidates for University of Oregon's top position, said Ginevra Ralph, chair of the campus’ Board of Trustees. The board voted unanimously to select Scholz after a six-month search and a recommendation from a 22-person committee.
“He is an inspiring, committed leader with clear passion for public higher education,” Ralph said. “He possesses all the qualities to take the University of Oregon into its next ambitious era.”