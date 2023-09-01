On Wednesday, Kabby Hong found out he’d be introducing First Lady Jill Biden to a crowd of hundreds of his fellow educators.
Less than 24 hours later, the 2022 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year stepped on stage at Verona’s Glacier Edge Elementary School.
“It was both thrilling and terrifying at the same time because I had to kind of put together an introduction for her, which was a stressful assignment even for me as an English teacher,” he told the Cap Times 90 minutes before making the introduction.
Biden, joined by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers, made the trip to Glacier Edge for an event with the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers, both national teachers’ unions. Earlier in the day, Biden and Baldwin toured Exact Sciences and visited the Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness to highlight the Biden administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.
In her address to the educators Thursday, five days before students will fill the school gymnasium where she spoke — and days before Biden will stand in front of her own classroom of students at Northern Virginia Community College — Biden said educators accept the call to teaching “out of love for what we do and who we teach.” She pushed against the narrative of divisions between parents and their children’s teachers.
“I visited schools where parents and educators are working hand in hand to help kids overcome challenges and make learning better for everyone,” she said. “There’s no divide between those who love our students and those who teach them, because we do both.”
Biden called Baldwin and Evers “incredible partners” for the Biden administration on education issues, and said those in attendance “have a friend in the White House; two, in fact: me and my husband.”
“All of you were called to this profession for a reason: Because you never give up on the families you serve, because you continue to believe that a better world is possible and you make that world real one student at a time,” Biden said. “None of that could happen without the support of our unions.”
NEA President Becky Pringle and AFT President Randi Weingarten both spoke at the event as well, thanking the educators for their work and building excitement as the school year approaches. Baldwin thanked both of those leaders for their efforts on behalf of teachers.
“In the face of repeated attacks on organized labor in states like Wisconsin, AFT and NEA keep showing up to do the work on behalf of their membership,” she said.
Verona Area School District Superintendent Tremayne Clardy, a former Madison Metropolitan School District administrator, said he believed Biden chose Verona as her destination Thursday because the district has started to become a model "for true collaboration between teachers unions and administration."
"We work collaboratively because we want the same thing, we want our kids to thrive, we want our students to have the best experience possible," Clardy said. "When we come to the table and we work collaboratively to do that, that's when the partnership works best and it's absolutely fabulous."
Receiving multiple rounds of loud applause throughout her speech, Biden reminded the teachers of the importance of the work they're about to embark on in the year ahead.
“Tomorrow or Tuesday, whenever you’re starting, as you step back into your classrooms I hope you remember that right now someone out there is standing a little taller because you helped her find the confidence she needed, someone is working a little harder because you pushed him to try, someone is braver because you helped her find her courage,” she said.
Glacier Edge Principal Theresa Taylor is entering her 18th year in the job at the school, but hearing the First Lady call her “Principal Taylor” from the stage was still “kind of surreal and exciting.”
“But I am more excited that she recognized the Glacier Edge staff, an amazing group that we have here,” Taylor said. “It means the world that she took the time to come and give that encouragement and empower our teachers; this is a big job and it’s exhausting at times, but gosh it’s so good to know that people have our back, that people are supportive of our teachers and our support staff and really recognize the good work they’re doing in Verona.”
Hong, who is entering his 23rd year teaching in Verona, said he hoped to express his gratitude to Biden for her teaching, and called it a “special honor” that she recognized the work being done in Verona schools.
“Having a teacher-in-chief, an actual working teacher in the White House, has been incredibly affirming for all teachers in America,” he said.