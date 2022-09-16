On Monday, the Madison Metropolitan School District administration will recommend that the School Board increase wages by $5 an hour for most hourly employees.
A memo from Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to the board attached to the agenda for Monday night’s meeting says this “recommendation is about more than ‘what we do.’”
“It represents affirmative steps to reinforce the notion that being concerned about human decency is ‘who we are,’” Jenkins wrote in the memo. “Together, we can demonstrate the importance of our hourly employees in a manner which is fiscally responsible and in alignment with our core values.”
Those who would benefit from the increase include educational assistants, clerical staff, food service workers and school security assistants. It would bring the lowest starting hourly wage in those groups up to $21.44 an hour.
Board members have indicated support for increasing wages during prior discussions, and it is likely they will approve the measure. Payroll can make it effective by Oct. 21, according to the memo.
A successful effort
Madison Teachers Inc. and its union members have advocated for the $5 an hour increase since the spring, holding public rallies and speaking at board meetings. The push came alongside more formal negotiations for a maximum-allowed 4.7% cost-of-living increase for all employees. The district settled on 3% for that.
The district and MTI are not allowed to formally negotiate on anything outside of that cost-of-living change to base wage, with a maximum set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. The hourly salary schedules, meanwhile, are part of the Employee Handbook, which is not a negotiable item under Act 10.
That has led to an awkward process in recent months, with disagreements about what the sides could do. The district initially included a 2% COL increase in its budget proposal, upping that to 3% in the preliminary budget the board approved in June.
That budget did not include an increase for hourly salary schedules, however. As the conversation moved to those, district officials felt it necessary to have the board vote on the 3% COL increase and officially cease negotiations with the union to avoid the appearance of negotiating on the hourly wages.
MTI said its lawyers felt that was an unnecessary move, and leaders and members expressed disappointment in the decision at the time.
They continued to advocate during meetings for the hourly wage increases, however, and it appears to have been a successful effort.
MTI Executive Director Jeff Knight wrote in an email that the union "applaud(s) the Board and Superintendent's work on this proposal" and is encouraging the board to approve it Monday. He noted that the employees would also see higher retirement savings as a part of the increase, calling it a "big deal for these employees and their families."
"We believe this decision will not only help recruit and retain staff but will also have a positive impact on our employees, and the community, by creating jobs that help employees live in Madison and contribute to the local economy, while at the same time doing what is best for our students," Knight wrote. "Additionally, in taking this step MMSD is advancing its equity vision for a group of employees with the highest number of people of color in MMSD and the greatest need for a significant wage increase."
'Strategic realignment'
The board approved a $2 an hour increase for staff last month in the “EA Group,” which includes educational assistants, behavior education assistants, special education assistants and some other positions. That approval came with the condition of administration bringing back a recommendation of a path to fund a full $5 an hour increase.
In total, raising the salary schedules for the four employee groups costs $8.4 million, according to the memo. The district will use fund balance (unallocated funding that partly serves as a “rainy day fund”) and American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the adjustment to this year’s budget.
To continue funding the ongoing cost of the raise, district administrators plan to “engage in a strategic budgetary realignment process,” according to the memo. That will include repurposing or eliminating vacant positions, reviewing line item spending within each department and engaging in collaborative discussions with employee unions and other stakeholders.
The recommendation comes amid a week in which the challenges of short staffing drew media attention. Multiple outlets reported this week about the disappointment of parents and staff in the lunches served so far this school year. District officials pointed to staffing shortages as the main culprit. More than 250 people signed a petition calling for higher wages for food service staff to help fill the open positions.