Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said he believes the Madison Metropolitan School District can become an international model for student learning during his first in-person State of the District speech Tuesday.
“It’s clear, Madison Metropolitan School District is healthy, is strong and is forward-thinking and we’re on our way,” Jenkins said. “We’re moving in Madison.”
With an audience of a couple hundred in the East High School auditorium and another 175 on YouTube, Jenkins spoke about the challenges and opportunities the district has faced since he began in August 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and what he hopes is ahead in the years to come.
He repeatedly called out students and community members in the audience, thanking them for their contributions to the district and suggesting they exemplify the hope within MMSD.
Among the most important priorities for the district, he stressed, is reading. In the 2021-22 school year, 36.3% of the district’s students scored proficient or better on state standardized tests in English Language Arts, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
“I will keep talking about reading until every kid in Madison can read; if they’re in MMSD, if they’re in One City, if they’re in Edgewood, Country Day, I want every kid in our city, in our state to be able to read,” he said.
He also asked repeatedly for the community’s support, noting its importance throughout the pandemic. That included the historic $350 million referendum questions that received overwhelming approval in November 2020.
“We have a committed community, we have truly a committed community serious about public education,” Jenkins said. “Any time the district has said, ‘We need support,’ what has happened? The community has stepped up.”
While looking ahead, Jenkins also acknowledged the districts’ “longstanding” disparities between white students and their Black and Latinx peers. Those disparities, which he noted are reflected across the state of Wisconsin, will not be fixed overnight, he said, but will require working together to solve.
“I know the Wisconsin Idea and who we are as Wisconsinites, that we’re not going to accept that,” Jenkins said. “We’re better than that.”
Among his promises were that every student in the Class of 2027 would do at least one of the following while in high school: take an Advanced Placement class, gain college credit through dual enrollment, take a skilled trades course, take a financial course or an arts course.
To meet that goal will require resources, time commitments, family conversations and professional development, he said.
“It’s going to take Madison living up to being Madison for everyone,” Jenkins said.
While recognizing students, he also directly acknowledged some community members who are often seen publicly in conflict with the district. He called One City Schools founder and CEO Kaleem Caire a “partner” and told Madison Teachers Inc. president Michael Jones, “I love you.”
“I just want to tell you publicly, Mike, I love you, I really do, and I appreciate the way you come back every time,” Jenkins said.
Jones and MTI education support unit president Judy Ferwerda spoke earlier in the program. Ferwerda acknowledged the importance of the collaboration that led to the $5 an hour pay increase for many hourly staff in MMSD, while Jones said it’s important to remember that even when they’re in conflict, the union and district need to have hard conversations “out of love, a love for public education.”
“A lot of times that collaboration will look like conflict and all look messy and ugly and sometimes uncomfortable,” Jones said. “But that doesn't mean that it's not sincere and doesn't mean that at the end of the day we aren’t all on the same team trying to do what's right for our kids, for our community, for our parents, and for our future as a community.”
School Board President Ali Muldrow, who also spoke prior to Jenkins’ speech, said the district needs the community “now more than ever before.”
“Keep the faces of our children and future generations of children in your minds and hearts,” she said.
Jenkins encouraged everyone tuned into the event to play a role in the future of the district and its students.
“Our historical and our current challenges and successes only tell part of the story,” Jenkins said. “The MMSD story, the Madison story, the Wisconsin story is not over yet.
“Everybody in this room, everybody on the livestream, we get a chance to write the next chapter.”