The Madison Metropolitan School District has “about 135” teacher vacancies less than two weeks before the school year begins, superintendent Carlton Jenkins told CNN Friday.
Jenkins appeared on CNN Newsroom to discuss the state of education and the teacher workforce. It was his fourth time quoted in the national media this month, as he previously spoke on another CNN program, with Meet the Press NOW and the Washington Post.
The 135 openings are down just slightly from the 141 human resources reported to the School Board on Aug. 8 — a net hire of six teachers over the past 11 days. The 2022-23 school year begins on Thursday, Sept. 1, for students in grades 4K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth, with the rest of the grades reporting on Friday, Sept. 2.
At that Aug. 8 School Board meeting, board members pressed the HR department for specific answers on how they planned to fill those vacancies.
“It’s just really frustrating right now listening to the same thing week after week after week, and here we are,” board member Maia Pearson said.
While HR leaders touted a variety of efforts to recruit more people, board members sought a better understanding of which of those efforts were effective and how the department was measuring that.
“It’s really important to be able to identify which strategies are working effectively, so we’re really targeting our focus to the things that are garnering the best results, versus dabbling in things that might kind of work a little bit,” board president Ali Muldrow said.
The Cap Times sent an email to district spokesperson Tim LeMonds on Wednesday seeking an update on the number of teaching vacancies and overall vacancies. LeMonds did not reply to the email.
This week also marked the district’s welcome and orientation for new staff members, with more than 400 hires made so far this summer.
HR reported Aug. 8 that there were 571 vacancies at the beginning of the hiring season, with 351 hired and onboarded as of that date and another 79 with accepted offers who had not been onboarded yet.
Last year, staff shortages mixed with a smaller substitute pool created a variety of challenges. Educators lost prep periods and others had to cover positions they did not have experience in. Central office staff members were sent to cover classrooms or help at school buildings.
When asked on Aug. 8 if deploying central office staff would again be required, executive director of human resources Tracey Caradine said “possibly.” Associate superintendent of teaching and learning Cindy Green said they were “in the process of creating a proactive plan” to support schools through substituting, with the plan at that time looking at one to two days a week.
“We know that last year this was a huge effort from everybody and we want to go into the fall thinking about that through a different approach,” Green said. “We’ll definitely prioritize based on licensure and based on need.”