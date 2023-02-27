Thomas Jefferson Middle School will be renamed Ezekiel Gillespie Middle School this fall in honor of the man who won Black men the right to vote in Wisconsin.
The School Board voted 6-0 Monday night to approve the renaming, choosing Gillespie over Maya Angelou, the other remaining option, while sitting in the school, where they held the meeting. It’s now the fourth Madison Metropolitan School District school to receive a new name since January 2020.
“To have two people who had a significant impact on Black history, to choose between them is deeply challenging,” School Board President Ali Muldrow said during discussion.
The change becomes official at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
Most board members said they came into the meeting planning to rename it in honor of Gillespie, but a survey of the school’s students showed they supported Angelou.
“I find myself incredibly torn at this moment,” Muldrow said, acknowledging the survey results. “In middle school, the desire to be self-determined is pretty profound and the ability to influence change is something that is so deeply valued.
“I am moved by what the students want and will take it into consideration in the next few minutes while I get to make up my mind.”
Gillespie, a Black man who lived in Milwaukee, successfully sued for the right to vote in Wisconsin in 1866, in a case that eventually reached the state Supreme Court. He had been denied a ballot in 1865 when he attempted to vote, and sued the Board of Elections, later becoming the state’s first African-American voter.
“The school is named currently for a former slave trafficker (Thomas Jefferson), so it seems even more fitting that a formerly enslaved person, who did such a vital task in trying to ensure the voting rights of Black people in this state should be on the name of the school and his story widely known and heard about by the people of this state,” the original proposal from Bethany Matson states. “He is the embodiment of local-Wisconsin Black history.”
Board member Savion Castro, like his colleagues, suggested he greatly appreciated the student voice in the survey, but acknowledged that Gillespie’s contribution is not well-known. He added that he was glad Jefferson, the third president of the United States and slaveholder, would no longer be recognized in this way.
“These are two very worthy people,” he said of Gillespie and Angelou. “And I’m glad that we are moving away from revering this part of American history and dealing with it with more thought and care because of how heavy that subject matter is.”
As the discussion ended, Muldrow set the stage for the final step.
“If there’s no further discussion, then we’ll vote,” she said. “In part, because we’re legally allowed to.”