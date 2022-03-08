Community members can propose new names for Jefferson Middle School over the next month.
The Madison Metropolitan School District began its fourth school renaming process of the past two-and-a-half years late last month, when Jefferson principal Sue Abplanalp officially notified the School Board at the Feb. 28 meeting of the school’s renaming request. The school was “not making a specific proposal,” Abplanalp said, but her notification allowed the district to begin seeking those out.
On Monday, the district updated its website with a “Jefferson Middle School Renaming Process” page that allows the community to submit official proposals. The deadline for submissions is April 8.
At a special March 14 meeting, the School Board is expected to establish a 12-person ad hoc committee that will consider the submissions and make a recommendation to the board, which will take a final vote on any renaming.
The school is named after the country’s third president and original drafter of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. Despite writing against slavery and the slave trade, Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves on his plantation and had children with one of them after his wife died.
Those interested in making a proposal or offering feedback can do so through the district’s website.
The school’s neighbor, James Madison Memorial High School, will be called Vel Phillips Memorial High School beginning this fall after the School Board approved a new name last November. Madison was, like Jefferson, a slave owner, which was among the reasons a former Memorial student sought to rename the school.
That process brought 24 proposals from the community, with the committee narrowing it down to one recommendation: Phillips.
While that will soon become the first Madison high school named after a Black woman, it follows two elementary schools named for prominent local Black women in recent years.
First, the School Board in January 2020 approved renaming then-Glendale Elementary School for longtime school psychologist Virginia Henderson, who died in 2019. One year later, the board approved renaming Falk Elementary School for Milele Chikasa Anana, the community leader and magazine publisher who died in May 2020, with a community celebration of the new namesake in August 2021.
In each of those three renaming processes, those who brought forward the request also brought a suggestion for a new name with them. In each case, even when there were 24 proposals for the high school, that original suggestion ended up as the school’s new name.
The proposal criteria includes a variety of required information, including who is proposing the name and what category the name fits into: a prominent national or local figure who is deceased, a locally significant geographical site, a place of local significance or an idea or concept “which represents a broadly respected civic virtue.”
During the Memorial renaming process, ad hoc committee members regularly discussed whether buildings should ever be named after people, given how historical standards of what is acceptable can change or new information can come to light, thereby making a name problematic in the future.
Ultimately, though, the committee decided that honoring a Black woman who accomplished many “firsts” in Wisconsin was worthwhile.
“This is an opportunity to honor and put forth people that have been underrepresented in Madison, in the United States, and I think it’s an opportunity to put forward a female, a female of color,” ad hoc committee member Rosemary Barrientos said in October. “In doing so, (we can) lift up the students and families that have been underrepresented in the community.”