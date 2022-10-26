After stalling out earlier this year, a Madison School Board ad hoc committee considering a new name for Jefferson Middle School reconvened Tuesday evening.
The School Board originally appointed the committee in March after then-Jefferson principal Sue Abplanalp made a renaming request to the board Feb. 28. The district received 42 proposals for new names by the April 8 deadline.
By June, three of the original 12 committee members had left. Those remaining decided to pause the work as they had yet to discuss any of the proposals other than eliminating a few that would have honored people who are still alive.
The committee will next meet Nov. 8.
Tuesday, the committee eliminated a few of the options in front of them, including proposals that would have kept the name as Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
They further consolidated repeating proposals like Eston Hemings Jefferson, which was proposed six separate times, into the single proposal for the name that scored the highest on the committee’s rubric. Similarly, they eliminated options with average committee scores below 1.99, which included the following: A1, Woke, Hugo Blue, Voting Rights, Steve Irwin, Gammon, Parkwood, Fifth of May, Free Speech, Four Lakes and Pride.
The School Board could also still choose to keep the name as is after the committee forwards a recommendation of a new name.
Jefferson Middle School is named for the third president of the United States and original drafter of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. Despite writing against slavery and the slave trade, Jefferson owned hundreds of slaves on his plantation and had children with one of them after his wife died.
Options still under consideration include renaming it for Sally Hemings, one of Jefferson’s slaves and the mother of some of his children, or their son, Hemings Jefferson.
The proposals with the highest average score from committee members, each above 3.5, are for Ezekiel Gillespie, Maya Angelou, Odell Taliafaro and Eston Hemings Jefferson. A few others, including Sally Hemings, Bayard Rustin and Shirley Abrahamson, are slightly below 3.5 for their average score.
If the school is eventually renamed, it would be the fourth school to make such a change since early 2020.
First, the School Board in January 2020 approved renaming then-Glendale Elementary School for longtime school psychologist Virginia Henderson, who died in 2019. One year later, the board approved renaming Falk Elementary School for Milele Chikasa Anana, the community leader and magazine publisher who died in May 2020, with a community celebration of the new namesake in August 2021.
Most recently, Jefferson’s neighbor, James Madison Memorial High School, was renamed Vel Phillips Memorial High School after the School Board approved a new name last November. Madison was, like Jefferson, a slave owner, which was among the reasons a former Memorial student sought to rename the school.