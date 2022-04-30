Bernard Meade first picked up hair clippers in seventh grade.
“It was my teacher, Mr. Jones, who really helped me (figure out) this might be something I want to do when I get older,” the now-East High School junior said. “He just let me go crazy on his head, he let me put a design in his head.”
Four years later, Meade is now able to take a class to improve his skills as he looks forward to a career in barbering post-high school.
“Since I was in middle school, I’ve been saying I wanted to be my own boss,” Meade said. “I’ve seen how people in the community have gone out and made this an actual career.”
He’s one of nine students in the Intro to Barbering class at East this semester after seven students enrolled in the first semester. The class is funded through the Madison Metropolitan School District’s Big Ideas campaign, which provided a total of $9.5 million from federal COVID relief funding to 14 innovative ideas around the district.
MMSD innovation and improvement team supervisor Leigh Vierstra said she was “super excited” to see the barbering course among the more than 300 ideas submitted. She loves the way that Harry Bernard, a special education assistant at East who teaches the class, “is trying to give students space to explore other career opportunities.”
“You don't have to go to a four-year university if that's not what you're interested in. There are other things that you can do that are of value to our community and that are of value to you,” she said. “That's one of the things that I love about this program.”
Bernard graduated from the school in 2010 having cut hair in the school’s bathrooms throughout his time there. Bernard now runs LifeStyle Haircare, which opened in February 2021. He’s teaching others the skill in a classroom after proposing the class.
“It makes my heart glad. I wish I would’ve had this opportunity,” Bernard said. “I know this opportunity is golden.”
On Monday, Bernard showed the students how to clean the clippers and guards as required by state regulations in a full barbershop. Meade and classmate Rodrigo V-bedolla Gutierrezze, a freshman, washed the clippers at a table while Bernard helped two others wash the guards near the classroom sink.
One of those others, junior Taz Golden, said he had gotten “pretty good” at cutting and styling hair in the class, and he was glad to have the “great opportunity."
“(I like) making other people feel good about themselves,” Golden said.
Bernard said he was “mad excited” when he found out he was among the Big Idea recipients, as he didn’t expect to receive the funding when he wrote the proposal.
“It's an awesome opportunity for students to learn how to cut hair at a young age because it's a growing business,” he said.
Meade hopes to capitalize on that growing business. After high school, he plans to get his barbering license and then open a shop here for at least four to five years and “get some good barbers in there.” Then, he said, he hopes to move to Atlanta.
“Big dreams,” he said before correcting himself. “Not even dreams; big visions. You’ve got to really see it.”
In class, he said, he’s “really learned how to get fundamental things down,” comparing it to practicing basketball.
“The more you do basketball, the more you get better, the more reps you put up shots (is like) the more you take that shot with the lining, whatever you’re doing, fading, it’s just going to look better,” he said. “It really helped me understand the business, how to manage a business, how to run a business and how to promote my business.”
Bernard hopes to eventually turn the class into an apprenticeship program, which would allow students to work toward the license they’ll need to turn barbering into a career after leaving high school. That won’t be a quick process, as he said he has to have one apprentice for three years to start to show the state that he can successfully lead such a program.
Once he does, though, he hopes the introductory class becomes one for freshmen. Those that enjoy it could continue into the three-year apprenticeship for the remainder of high school.
“When they graduate, my vision is to have all the students walk across the stage, get their diploma, and I'll be right there at the end to give them their barber's license,” he said.