Last spring and summer, Madison Teachers Inc. members repeatedly rallied to ask the Madison Metropolitan School District to offer the maximum base wage increase it could.
It didn’t work, and this year, it’s going to be harder.
Negotiations between the union and Madison Metropolitan School District officials won’t likely begin for months — last year they exchanged initial proposals in early May — but as the School Board dives into budget conversations, staffing and pay are likely to play a significant role.
Below, the Cap Times explains what base wage is, how increases are determined, what happened last year and the budget situation the district faces.
What is the “base wage” and why are they negotiating over that?
Act 10 limited the power of most public sector labor unions in Wisconsin in 2011, restricting their collective bargaining power to base wage pay changes.
“Base wage” is just what it sounds like: the wages of employees, not including bonuses or the valuation of their benefits.
Each year, MMSD and MTI hold closed session bargaining over the subject. Their proposals are capped to a percentage set by the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission based on the consumer price index.
Last year, WERC set the cap at 4.7%. This year, for contracts that begin July 1, 2023, as MTI’s will, WERC has set the cap at 8%.
The salary schedule for hourly employees, which the district increased for many hourly staff by $5 an hour last fall, is an example of a separate issue that MTI and MMSD cannot bargain over, though it was also a demand at the rallies MTI held last year.
What happened last year?
While MTI pushed throughout the spring and summer for the maximum 4.7% increase, the district began with a proposed 2% increase and eventually moved that up to 3%.
During the budget process, MTI members rallied outside school buildings and School Board meetings to ask for the full 4.7%, but district leaders said they simply didn’t have room in the budget for that increase. The district also fully funded steps and lanes salary increases that are based on experience, which officials said averaged out to a 2% increase for staff.
MTI said last year that those increases did not apply for all staff members.
School districts were unable to raise their state-set revenue limits because of the state’s biennial budget, leaving MMSD to rely on the 2020 operating referendum for any increase from the prior year.
According to a district memo from last spring, it would have cost an additional $4.4 million to go from the 3% increase it offered to the full 4.7% increase MTI asked for.
What’s the situation this year?
While last year seemed like a challenging budget process, it could pale in comparison to upcoming budget planning.
As it does every two years, the state’s elected officials will negotiate the state budget this spring. With Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican majorities in both branches of the Legislature, those negotiations are expected to be prolonged.
That leaves school districts without certainty on what amount of money they’ll have to spend for the year ahead. Monday, MMSD’s associate superintendent of financial services, Ross MacPherson, suggested they likely won’t have “actionable information” until late spring or early summer.
Without certainty, MacPherson anticipates building MMSD’s budget with the most conservative potential outcome: another $0 per pupil increase to school district revenue limits. In that case, the district would end up with about a $2.2 million increase in its revenue limit because of the final year of the 2020 operating referendum.
While the district could add spending after its initial preliminary budget is approved in June before final approval in October, many staff members will have already made decisions about leaving or staying, with whatever wage increase the district offers perhaps playing a role in their decision.
That’s especially significant as the district navigates its path through the ongoing school staffing crisis playing out nationally and locally. Shortages have left classroom teaching and other positions unfilled all school year.
What does that mean for base wages?
The exact dollar amount an 8% increase would cost is unclear, and the district won’t say.
The Cap Times asked spokesperson Tim LeMonds and MacPherson what it would be, and LeMonds replied that, “The district does not plan to release this information until there has been an opportunity for public discussion and input.”
Included in his reply was a thread with MacPherson, who wrote to LeMonds that, “We're not giving information to the paper until it's a public discussion.”
School Board members met in closed session Monday evening for the second time since the new year to consider negotiation strategy on base wages.
It’s fair to expect it will be more than the 4.7% increase would have cost last year, but the final number will depend on if the district cuts staff positions and any attrition through resignations or retirements.
The cost will also likely be more than the increase expected under either a $2.2 million revenue limit increase or even the most optimistic estimate: an $8.4 million revenue limit increase, which would happen if the state Department of Public Instruction’s proposed budget were fully included in the final state budget — an unlikely event.
To fully fund the 8% increase, then, could require cuts to other programs or staffing levels.
What does MTI think?
MTI president Michael Jones wrote in an email to the Cap Times that the union and its members “are prepared to publicly, loudly, and forcefully fight for the schools our scholars deserve — as we are the ones who spend every day educating, loving, and supporting them when they come into their schools.
"In the midst of another challenging year in our schools, the best thing the MMSD Board of Education and Dr. Carlton Jenkins can do is justly pay the people supporting our community's greatest resource — our scholars,” Jones said. “Last year, we experienced a large exodus of education professionals when they were paid below the cost-of-living adjustment.
“Another year of going below the cost-of-living adjustment would set our teachers' pay back even further in a society where educator pay does not match our education, experience, and expertise.”
While Jones acknowledged “some external factors are outside of MMSD's control,” he wrote that the district can make “employee-centered choices … to make our district a more attractive place to work to mitigate the staffing problems.”
Jones further noted the effect of last fall’s $5 per hour wage increase for many hourly workers, which district officials said helped attract more applicants for understaffed departments.
“It's obvious to our community that strong salaries and benefits will attract and retain excellent professionals and any move contrary to that will lead to an even greater exodus of dedicated workers to the detriment of our children,” he said.