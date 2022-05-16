A combination of inflation and additions to the work has driven up the cost of the projects related to the historic $317 million referendum that Madison Metropolitan School District voters approved in November 2020.
Officials outlined a total of $28 million in additional costs to the School Board Monday night. Of that, $11 million is related to high inflation, $9 million is for additional mechanical and electrical work and $8 million for additional environmental projects.
MMSD chief financial officer Ross MacPherson said those costs are likely to be split over the next three years as the referendum construction projects play out. MacPherson suggested a mix of funds could help cover the additional costs, including the future closure of a tax incremental financing district.
“Construction inflation has certainly affected our referendum the way it has affected the entire country right now,” MacPherson said.
The good news, Mike Huffman of Huffman Facility Development said, is that Findorff, which is doing the construction on the project, “has bid out about 95% of the work that they need to accomplish.”
“Although we’re just at the beginning of the construction phase … we think of the budget in terms of risk that’s out there,” Huffman said. “You have hit a very, very significant milestone in terms of putting some of that risk behind you.”
The 2020 capital referendum, one of two questions that voters approved that fall, provided $70 million of funding for renovations to each comprehensive high school, with the other $37 million going toward a Hoyt Building renovation for Capital High School to move there and a new southside elementary school.
Construction is in the early stages, with some work beginning at the comprehensive high schools. The district’s website will feature a weekly summary updating how construction is going.
Huffman suggested that some more minimal risks remain, but said the district is largely insulated from supply chain disruptions that are affecting many construction projects.
“Your projects are not as subject to supply chain issues as another project that is just building up straight from the ground,” he said.
Instead, the remaining risk is largely because of the old age of the buildings being renovated and the “process of discovery when you get into the bones of a building,” finding out about unexpected, but necessary, work.