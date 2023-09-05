Students’ usual feelings of excitement toward the start of the school year have been marred by anxiety after an unknown number of assailants brutally attacked a University of Wisconsin-Madison student downtown Sunday.
At the university’s convocation event Tuesday, marking the beginning of thousands of incoming students’ college careers, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said it wasn’t the start of the school year she had hoped for.
Days before UW-Madison’s start of the fall semester, a student was hospitalized after she was brutally attacked and sexually assaulted.
The woman, whose name has not been released to the news media, was found along the 500 block of West Wilson Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department incident report. A person living in the area called the police after noticing the victim was severely beaten.
“I know there are so many of us in this room — and your parents and families — (who) are feeling anger and grief and anxiety,” Mnookin told incoming students at the convocation.
“You may also be wondering if you can feel safe here,” she said. “The answer is mostly yes. Madison is generally quite a safe city, but no place is completely safe, including Madison.”
Mnookin directed students to the Dean of Students Office for resources and support regarding the incident. But incoming freshman Jisela Marquez said she wished the chancellor had gone into more detail. Some students, she said, would have found it helpful to hear about SAFEwalk, a walking companionship program that runs in the evenings until 1 a.m.
Incoming freshman Mikki Zho also said the chancellor’s brief comments about the incident didn’t assuage her fears about campus safety. “I was quite worried,” she said. “Her talk didn’t really help.”
Others said they were alarmed after hearing that Mnookin considered the campus only “mostly safe.”
“I wish they had given more details or actions on how they were going to prevent this from happening again, or advice to students to protect themselves,” said freshman Greta Krueger. “Even though they have before, I feel like it'd be good to reiterate that.”
Freshman Lucy Hildebrand said she’s additionally been frustrated about the lack of information shared with students about the assault.
Since the attack occurred outside of campus, it did not trigger the usual campus alert system. The incident also happened outside of the geographical boundaries of the BadgerSAFE app, which provides both on and off-campus safety alerts to students within the immediate campus area.
The victim of Sunday’s attack is in her 20s. Despite sustaining critical injuries she is expected to survive, according to an update from MPD on Tuesday. After the attack, the victim was rushed with life-threatening injuries to a hospital.
The incident appears to be a stranger assault, according to the Madison Police Department. No arrests have yet been made.
“The Madison Police Department will pursue every lead in this investigation to hold the offender accountable in our criminal justice system,” said Assistant Chief Paige Valenta, who oversees MPD’s Investigative Services Bureau. “Until then, everyone should be on alert and be proactive about their own safety. Please consider walking with someone else, particularly at night. Stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, act, remove yourself from the situation and tell someone.”
The UW-Madison Police Department and the dean of students sent out a message to students and faculty Sunday sharing their “deep concern” for the student who was attacked. With the suspect or suspects still at large, police are increasing patrols and visibility in the area and urging the community to remain vigilant.
Cap Times reporter Allison Garfield contributed to this report.