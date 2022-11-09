In Wisconsin's political climate, teaching civics is more important than ever

In 2016, Sauk County voted narrowly for Donald Trump for president by a 109-vote margin. Four years later, the county flipped to Joe Biden by 615 votes.
Its high school students, unsurprisingly, reflect the broader community. A mock election last month at Sauk Prairie High School had a split ticket: Students reelected Democrat Tony Evers as governor with 56% of the votes and kept Republican Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate with 52.5% of the votes.
That’s the environment in which Ryan Mussack and Adam Brager enter their social studies classrooms each year, intent on teaching their students to be good citizens, whatever their views. One of those students asked Mussack recently if, with his 18th birthday on Election Day 2024, he’d be able to vote.
“I'm like, ‘You bet you can,’” he recalled. “I know I won as a history teacher right there. As a government teacher, and as a history teacher, I won, because now I know that my kids are getting an idea of lifelong learning. They’re going to be involved going forward.”
Mussack, Brager and thousands of other history and social studies teachers around the state are navigating a polarized political environment as they prepare their students to participate in democracy. This fall, it comes as that climate heated up further with midterms and a gubernatorial election that will have a significant effect on Wisconsin’s future.
“I take very seriously the role I have to play in fostering democracy, promoting democracy and, frankly, ensuring that democracy survives and thrives moving forward,” Oregon High School teacher Chris Wiegman said.
Those lessons are important to students, even those who aren’t yet old enough to vote. Memorial High School junior Brooklyn Oberg appreciated a lesson in polarization and political advertising in her Modern U.S. History class recently.
“There’s a lot of things in school that it’s like, ‘Oh, when am I ever going to use this?’” Oberg said. “But I feel like this political and civics learning is something that I am going to apply in my real life and in the future many times.”
Increased scrutiny
The polarized climate around them leaves teachers and students navigating a wave of potential criticism.
While some parents or students have valid concerns, politicians or their allies can take an out-of-context conversation about a hot-button political subject and accuse teachers of “indoctrination” to win political points. They’re aided by the speed at which information spreads on social media, with Twitter and TikTok full of clips alleging teaching malpractice.
Kate Ullman, a former Middleton High School teacher who co-founded the Wisconsin Civic Learning Coalition, suggested that social media’s prevalence combined with a more hostile political environment has put teachers in a challenging position.
“There’s also just a real increase of public scrutiny of schools and teachers and a lot of mounting hostility toward schools and teachers that is happening in the national media and has become a much more partisan issue than it used to be,” Ullman said. “That puts teachers in a place where I think they feel this level of scrutiny that has a chilling effect on what they are willing to do in the classroom.”
School board races around the state, for example, have become increasingly politicized, with conservative accusations over "critical race theory" and equity initiatives, and seen record amounts of campaign spending.
For teachers, though, providing a good civics education is as important as it’s always been.
“Helping students become informed and participatory citizens is really central to a democratic society,” Wiegman said. “It’s exciting work to do that and social studies education is one of the most important incubators of that idea.”
At Memorial, Oberg’s teacher Greg Mawer said he enjoys playing devil’s advocate with his students, depending on where the majority opinion lies. But whatever the discussion, he hopes the lessons he imparts help them critically assess political information, recognize when people are trying to persuade them with falsehoods and to “be good citizens, and take the responsibility as citizens really personally.”
Plus, he said, they’ll be at the ballot box soon.
“Once they turn 18, their vote counts as much as mine,” he said. “So selfishly, I think about the fact that they are going to have the possibility of influencing our society as much as me.”
Civics in Wisconsin
Since the class of 2017, Wisconsin high school students have been required to take a 100-question civics test to graduate.
No other civics education is required beyond three social studies credits, leaving it to districts and teachers to determine how best to approach the subject.
University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education Dean Diana Hess, a former social studies teacher, believes the state should require students to receive civics lessons in a “more robust way than our laws and policies currently do.”
“People often say, ‘Well I want the schools in my community to reflect my views, like I want them to literally be a mirror of my views,’” Hess said. “We shouldn’t want that. We should want the schools to be a place where young people are learning how to make decisions about important questions for which there are multiple and competing answers.”
During the last legislative session, a bill to change the requirements received a public hearing in committees and approval in the state Assembly, but did not make it to a floor vote in the state Senate. The bill would have required the state to create a model curriculum to, among other things, give students an understanding of their rights and responsibilities as residents of Wisconsin and the United States and the founding principles of the country and instill a “sense of civic pride and desire to participate regularly” with local, state and federal governments.
Among the questions surrounding any further state requirements is how much to require, and how prescriptive the Legislature should be.
The latter point is especially significant given that recent legislation in other states has restricted the teaching of certain ideas or subjects. In Texas, for example, a law required teachers to explore controversial topics “objectively and in a manner free from political bias” — without providing a definition for what is a controversial topic, according to news coverage.
Mawer suggested legislation like that is aimed at the wrong problem. If there’s a concern about a teacher forcing students to hear only the teachers’ own opinion, he said, “you have poor educators who are walking into a space and doing their job wrong.
“But I don't really believe that is a thing that's going on. I don't think there is a national epidemic of really, really bad teachers,” he said. “I think it's more that it's an opportunity to make political hay, which is going to happen.
“That's part of what we get to talk about in the classroom, so it’s very meta.”
His own civics teaching aims to help kids “walk out with a healthy relationship with their own responsibilities as citizens and a healthier relationship with their own government.” That’s similar to what Hess believes a good civics education should bring. It can be a challenge, however, depending on the community you work in, given the ever-present politics in 2022.
“You need to essentially talk to a polarized public about why they don’t want to be polarized in terms of how they’re seeing the schools,” Hess said. “That is a heavy lift.”
Luke Piwoni, who grew up in Kewaskum and is now in his 15th year teaching at the high school there, suggested that “it comes down to trust.”
“Either the school district, the parents, the students, and the administrators trust you or they don't,” Piwoni said.
Letting students lead
One approach in a few Madison-area schools is the Legislative Semester.
The curriculum calls for students in civics-related courses to run their own legislature. The hands-on approach lets them determine the issues, write bills, vote for leaders and representatives and play out proposals becoming laws.
At Sauk Prairie High School last week, just five days before the election, students filled five classrooms to debate a series of proposals written by their peers. They covered national issues like rules for transgender student athletes, gun control and aid to Ukraine along with more local subjects like allowing dirt bikes on roads and eliminating a required filter for diesel engine exhaust.
“Our own unwritten rule is, if it’s controversial, is this a real issue that’s actually being debated in statehouses and the federal government across the country?” Brager said. “If it is, we’re not going to hide our kids from that. It might make people uncomfortable, it might be intended to hurt people, but if it’s a real issue, we’re going to talk about it if the kids want to.”
The bills that received committee approval will move on to the full legislative session later this month, with the school annually livestreaming the session on YouTube. Mussack and Brager said the program is great for helping students understand the political structures of the world around them, and that even after tough conversations, students often reflect that they appreciate the chance to learn these lessons now.
“If we don’t learn about this now, when are we? Because we’re going to be in the real world soon,” Mussack said he’s heard from students. “We’re here learning how to do this in a place that we feel safe, we have rules and we can learn how to do this here and then go off and have this conversation elsewhere with friends, family, etc.”
Ullman taught when the program began in Middleton, and now watches as teachers Andrew Hartman and Megan Sipiorski carry on the legacy. While the school is on a break from the curriculum this year as they move it from sophomore year to junior year, Sipiorski said students have come back post-high school and shared that they still remembered lessons from the Legislative Semester.
“There’s so few times where we truly put students in charge of a class and in charge of what they’re learning,” Sipiorski said. “That was really thrilling for them to have the teacher sit down in the background and they’re the ones running the show.”
‘History is actually fun’
On a recent Friday, Memorial High School history students watched campaign ads for Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson on the television at the front of their classroom.
After each one, their teacher, Mawer, had two questions: “What did you observe?” and “What can you assume?” The students analyzed the tone of one ad versus the other, noting the music and lighting choices and how those affected the perception of the candidate.
Moments later, the students took those observations and applied them to their own self-created candidates in a fictional 1966 midterm election, centered on the issues at play that year. Mawer described the actual 1966 midterm as “extraordinarily contentious and very polarized” — much like the one the students have seen play out around them today.
Kayan Harris was “actually kind of hyped” for the project, calling it “a fun assignment.”
His classmate Tyler Aharon agreed: “History is actually fun.”
The juniors appreciated the opportunity to analyze political ads, recognizing how it would help them interpret politics as they neared voting eligibility.
“Giving a perspective into politics, sharing how political ads are structured can give you a better idea of how to receive them in the future,” Aharon said. “Most of us are not legal to vote, but when we are, we should have the information to make a proper decision.”
In Wiegman’s Oregon classroom, he said, the key is beginning the year focused on “establishing good relationships and good community within your classroom.” Good civics education follows from there.
Unlike some teachers who spoke with the Cap Times, Wiegman considers sharing his own opinion on issues a part of that, but stressed that doesn’t mean it’s the only perspective discussed.
“It’s important to share those opinions, as well as, obviously, letting kids know that they don’t have to think exactly like you; and in fact, they probably shouldn’t think exactly like you,” Wiegman said.
A teacher is just another source of information, something that a good civics education will teach students to evaluate with scrutiny. Most teachers the Cap Times spoke with for this article mentioned the importance of media literacy, especially with students often using social media for news.
“It's more apparent than ever that we need to do this, and especially when most kids aren't even searching via Google anymore; they just search on TikTok and that's how they get their information,” Piwoni, of Kewaskum, said. “There might be some good stuff and entertaining stuff on TikTok, but if that is your primary source of information, I mean, there's no way to basically go back and reference where they're getting their information from.“
Piwoni acknowledged that “the volume is turned up a little bit in politics” since he started teaching 15 years ago. To him, that means it’s more important than ever to focus on the issues and get to know his classroom.
“You'll know if certain issues are really, really turned up, then you’ve just got to take a step back for a minute, think about how we're going to approach this where we can actually have a good conversation and at least bring up multiple perspectives,” Piwoni said. “Then the students can then take that information and determine if they agree with certain things, disagree with them, or if they’ve got a better solution.”
No indoctrination
When a community's politics are fiercely divided, presenting any political opinion brings the potential for accusations of indoctrinating students.
Teachers said the idea doesn’t give the kids enough credit.
“If kids were listening to me they wouldn’t be on their phones at all,” second-year Memorial High School teacher Casey Farner said with a laugh. “That certainly isn’t the case.”
More seriously, Farner said he doesn’t consider it his job to shape students’ opinions on issues. Instead, the point is to get them to develop and hone their own opinions themselves, with the lessons he teaches “a vehicle for them to get there,” between the resources he’ll provide and a platform for discussion in the classroom.
In Farner’s classrooms, students take a political ideology quiz early on so he can understand the views present in his classroom, while also pushing them to reflect on their beliefs. Last year, he said, it came in handy with “truly only a couple of conservative students in the classroom,” who he was able to talk to about the responsibility of representing their beliefs in a space where most had a different perspective.
Oberg, the Memorial junior, said there is a “very broad” set of views at the school, and she does not feel any of her teachers have pushed their views on students.
“We had a group discussion of where we think the United States falls in the political spectrum and where we think our city — and I think our city itself and MMSD as a whole does have more of a lean toward one side — but I definitely don’t feel like they’re pushing it onto me,” she said.
Sipiorski, from Middleton, said students bring their own “unique experiences and skills” to the classroom, with all of it informing their viewpoints.
“This idea that students are just these vessels that you could pour your own agenda into and they wouldn’t question that or …bring their own experience to the table I think really underestimates where they’re at,” she said.
It’s also an advantage of a curriculum like the Legislative Semester, she added, with students creating their own priorities.
“Because it’s student-led, there’s never really this fear of, I’m up in front pushing a certain perspective or you must take this view,” she said. “The students are really driving the entire experience.”
Mussack and Brager specifically don’t share their views with their students, they said.
“We’re helping them to learn how to research, we’re helping them to learn how to speak, how to write, how to create an argument,” Brager said, as Musasck added, “How to advocate for themselves, what they think is important.”
“For me, it’s easy to focus on those things and they’re just choosing the content in which they learn those skills,” Brager said.
In Kewaskum, Piwoni wants to encourage students to share their own ideas. One recent assignment had them create a political party and work to appeal to the public and bring it into power.
“What I love to do is have the kids think of their own solutions because then (I can say), ‘OK, could your solution work? Or how come this solution hasn't been proposed yet? What are the barriers there?’” Piwoni said.
The conversations those questions spark often lead to learning, including for Piwoni.
“I just love talking about this stuff with them and to kind of see what they're thinking and what shapes that and it helps me reflect on a lot of stuff, too,” Piwoni said. “Having open ended discussions that bring up all sides of the issue is paramount to what we do.
“When we can have a really good discussion in class, there’s nothing quite like it.”
Connecting educators
The UW-Madison School of Education hosted an event this fall meant to help teachers facing these challenges in classrooms.
On a late September Saturday, dozens of current and future teachers from around the state took part in the “2022 Teaching About the Elections conference.” Hess joined other experts from the school to lead discussions on civics education.
“(Teachers at the conference) said, ‘This is harder than it’s ever been and more important than it’s ever been.’ And that summed it up,” Hess said.
The sessions included one on free speech in the classroom, another on an interactive political strategist simulation for students and a chance for teachers to connect with each other to share ideas. Hess said the last of those was especially important to them in planning the event.
“Teaching can be very lonely, very isolating and if you’re teaching in a small district, you might be the only government teacher in your school district,” she said.
Suzanne Eckes, a professor of education and law at UW-Madison, said she understands the “sense of urgency around many of these issues” given her own background as a classroom teacher.
“Having been a former public high school teacher, I know the stakes are high and feel that I can speak to this group — I don't want to say more easily than others — but I understand a lot of the issues, and having been a practicing attorney can kind of break down some of the legalese into what do you need to know? What are the key takeaways from a specific case or a regulation or federal or state law?” Eckes said.
Her session focused on teacher expression inside the classroom, outlining what legal cases have said about what is and is not OK for teachers to share about their own opinions. Essentially, they can’t legally share much of their own opinion, though it would only become an issue if a parent or student complained.
Eckes wants teachers to gain a “basic understanding” of legal principles underlying their profession, and suggests school districts can help through some professional development whenever new legislation pops up that affects a teacher’s day-to-day practice.
Jeremy Stoddard, a professor of curriculum and instruction at UW-Madison, created a curriculum called Purple State that offers students a look at what it’s like to be a political strategist. Similar to what Mawer’s class did with its political advertisements and the Legislative Semester, Purple State gives students a hands-on perspective that applies to the real world.
“Especially since the Citizens United campaign, I've been really interested in how we can equip students for the onslaught of ads and media and news feeds that they're going to get, partly because of this sort of unlimited spending period that we're on here,” Stoddard said, referring to the 2010 Supreme Court decision that allowed outside groups to spend unlimited money on elections.
In the simulation, students take on the role of an intern at a political communications firm. Participants learn to design a media campaign on a state level policy issue, forcing them to think through decisions like a target audience, how best to reach an audience and what messages will resonate.
“When they see an ad or when they see a news story in their Instagram feed or wherever they get it from, they're much more conscious of, why are they seeing it?” Stoddard said. “They're asking those questions, why is it showing up?”
It further provides a reminder that “reasonable people can disagree on an issue” like gun control, “and not think they’re crazy or mad or evil or anything like that.”
“Modeling the types of discussions and engaging with information sources and doing this in collaborative ways that gets them exposed to essentially different beliefs is a really powerful thing in terms of producing democratic citizens,” he said.
Those citizens can have a significant effect on the world and, especially, their local communities.
“Communities need local leadership and engagement and …good civics education. It’s not just about getting people to vote in a presidential election,” Ullman, of the Civic Learning Coalition, said. “It’s about giving people skills to engage with their city council, whether that’s being on the city council or just having the skills and the knowledge and feeling empowered to go talk to your city council member or run for school board.”