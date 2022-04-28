Legislative challenges and the state’s political divide are threatening higher education, panelists said at a forum hosted Thursday by PROFS, a University of Wisconsin-Madison faculty organization.
The conversation at the Discovery Building — moderated by Cap Times Capitol bureau chief Jessie Opoien — included state Sen. Kelda Roys, Sen. Joan Ballweg, regent Amy Bogost and UW-Madison economics professor Ananth Seshadri.
They discussed their perspectives on the relationship between the state Legislature and the flagship university, including its effect on the most recent state budget, as well as ways UW-Madison can continue to attract and retain students.
Roys, a Democrat, said the state’s political dysfunction is negatively affecting the university, pointing to state involvement in campus building projects as one example.
In the most recent state budget, she said, the Republican-controlled legislative committee declined to provide $150 million in funding to construct a new engineering building. Its construction would have increased the engineering student population by 1,000 undergraduates.
“It was purely political,” she said. “If we can't even agree on a new engineering building, that makes me a lot less hopeful about where we are politically and whether or not we're going to meet our responsibility to the university.”
Considering lawmakers have decreased support for the state’s public institutions over the decades, Roys said she’d like the Legislature to take a more hands-off approach in governing higher education and leave the decision making to those in academia.
Seshadri added that if UW-Madison had bonding authority — allowing the institution to borrow money for projects by issuing bonds — then the engineering building would have already been built.
“The lack of ability to manage construction projects and lack of the ability to fund rational economic activity wouldn’t happen,” he said.
Referencing an in-state tuition freeze, which has been in place for nearly a decade, he also expressed concern with UW-Madison’s inability to raise tuition. He said UW-Madison’s prices are the most micromanaged among the nation’s flagship universities.
“I just hope some sincere progress can be made in relaxing these extreme forms of price and capital controls,” Seshadri said.
While Ballweg, a Republican, said the Board of Regents should consider its tuition-setting and bonding authority for UW-Madison, she also warned that they must keep the entire UW System in mind.
She detailed her support for other higher education projects in the state budget, including funding for a new UW-Madison College of Letters & Science building and $100 million for major maintenance to UW System buildings. The next budget, she said, will be determined by the incoming governor who will be elected this fall.
“I think we're on a positive path in Wisconsin, we just don't know what all the dynamics are going to be,” Ballweg said.
Roys, however, took a less optimistic stance, saying she is worried about how a new governor could reverse Gov. Tony Evers’ work in increasing support for the university.
“There's a huge difference between having a governor who is willing to invest money, which is the state's obligation, and having a governor who eschews that responsibility and is not willing to provide money,” she said. “If the state is not willing to fund the university at an appropriate level, then the university is not going to thrive.”
For Bogost, an additional challenge for the university is that total state financial aid to Wisconsin’s college students has declined in the last decade. Because of the lack of support for financial aid programs in recent state budgets, UW-Madison remains unaffordable for many students, especially those who are underrepresented in higher education.
“It’s really a problem, even with the tuition freeze, that a lot of students can't come,” she said. “They don't even look to UW campuses, thinking it's a nonstarter for so many of them.”
Another issue of the state’s political divide, Bogost said, is that the Republican-controlled Senate has not confirmed Evers’ seven appointees to the Board of Regents.
Bogost, who remains unconfirmed, said this hasn’t affected the way the board functions, but it shows how political fodder has seeped into higher education.
“It just doesn't feel good when you put your heart and soul into this — but I'm hoping that we can move forward,” she said. “We are doing our work as the Board of Regents, and we're really doing whatever we can to move ahead and move the University of Wisconsin into the future.”