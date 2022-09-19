Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour.
The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds told the Cap Times the change affects approximately 720 employees.
The vote to approve $8.4 million in additional spending comes after months of advocacy from Madison Teachers Inc. and its members amid ongoing staffing shortages. The new spending creates an annual structural deficit of $7 million going forward.
This year, the money will come from a combination of fund balance — unallocated funding that partly serves as a “rainy day fund” — and money Gov. Tony Evers allocated for K-12 schools from the American Rescue Plan Act.
District officials said payroll could administer the change by Oct. 21.
In the June preliminary budget, the School Board approved a 3% base wage increase for all staff, below the 4.7% maximum allowed by the Wisconsin Employee Relations Commission. They reaffirmed that with a vote that ended negotiations with MTI in July.
In August, the board approved a $2 an hour raise for all employees in the educational assistant group, including behavior education assistants and special education assistants. Multiple board members said their vote in favor that night was with trust that the administration would present a path to the $5 an hour raise option this month.
In a memo to the board, made public on Friday, superintendent Carlton Jenkins recommended approval of the salary schedule change. Monday, he reiterated that support, despite the financial challenges it could create for the district amid a difficult state budget cycle that featured no increase to districts’ revenue limits around the state.
“This recommendation comes with a lot of sleepless nights, I’m going to be honest with you, because we know our fiscal realities,” Jenkins said. “This is not about an expense, this is more about an investment.”
He later encouraged staff, including many who attended the meeting in-person Monday, to stand with the district in pushing for more state funding for public education.
“We have a fiscal cliff that will come unless we can come together and advocate like we should to our state legislators so that they can understand the importance of public education,” he said.
A letter from MTI leadership to board members Friday encouraged them to “bring to closure the much-needed pay increase for our hard-working hourly employees in MMSD.” They expressed confidence that the increase would help retain current staff and attract more applicants while acknowledging it “may not fix the staffing shortage overnight.”
The union is unable to formally bargain on the subject of the hourly wage salary schedule, as Act 10 limits districts and their unions to bargaining on base wage increases only. Salary schedules are part of the Employee Handbook.
Long-term concerns
While the board’s vote was unanimous in favor of the increase, some expressed concerns about the long-term costs of the change.
Board member Christina Gomez Schmidt said that while it’s important to attract hourly staff right now, the lack of detail on how the district will pay for the change in future years left her concerned.
“I just want everybody to recognize that there are some significant and real tradeoffs that we’re going to have to do,” Gomez Schmidt said. “I am definitely a look before you leap type of person, and this feels more like leap and then look.”
The district will undergo a more significant, districtwide compensation study, Jenkins said. Other plans include a review of vacant positions that could be eliminated for future savings, reviewing line-item spending for every department and identifying efficiencies in operations.
Board member Nichelle Nichols said she understood Gomez Schmidt’s concerns about challenging decisions ahead, but was “really, really pleased with what is being presented.”
“I don’t see that (concern) as a reason to deter this incredible investment that we can make,” Nichols said.
Nichols and colleagues Laura Simkin and Ali Muldrow also raised concerns about who was left out of the raises, including custodial staff. Jenkins said choosing the four groups was a matter of looking at demographics, areas of vacancies and considering equity given the proportion of women and people of color in these roles.
“We will be in a better position if we make this first move, come back and study it,” Jenkins said. “Then we need to think about what impact does this move have on our scholars.”
Simkin further expressed that she was worried about cuts elsewhere to fund this increase forcing increased class sizes or fewer assistant positions overall. She suggested that “as much as possible,” the district should focus on reallocating money from more well-paid positions to those who are paid less.
“I want us to have salaries that we don’t have so many people who are making six figures and then these folks on the bottom who have to work multiple positions, I don’t think that’s the kind of society that we want to live in in Madison,” Simkin said.
With unknowns about the upcoming state biennial budget, expected to be approved next summer following a closely contested gubernatorial election in November, board member Savion Castro said the district has “to talk explicitly about a referendum next year” to fund its priorities.
“Every day our educators go for broke, I think the board should go for broke and take this calculated risk here tonight and ask the city of Madison to go for broke,” Castro said.