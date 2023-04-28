Hoyt building on the way to open as Capital High School this fall

On Regent Street, the Hoyt building is well on its way to becoming Capital High School as part of the $317 million 2020 capital referendum construction.
Set to open this fall as a single location for the alternative high school that has been divided with an east and west campus in prior years, the alternative high school will feature three renovated floors and an elevator addition.
Construction crews are redoing much of the inside, including the mechanical systems and replacing windows to make the building more efficient.
“Design-wise, a really cool aspect in this building is the amount of windows,” Findorff Assistant Project Manager Danielle Mischke said. “Originally when it was built, all of these classrooms on this (main level) and then the two lower levels as well are full of windows on either side.
“So all the classrooms get a lot of natural light and you have this lovely backdrop that you don't see with the other schools, a lot of trees, a lot of nature.”
Just past the renovated entry is a new culinary lab featuring a teaching station and learning stations each with their own stove equipment.
The addition to the building includes an elevator to make all of the floors accessible and a single-stall bathroom on each floor.
The bottom floor features a new space for the district’s West SAIL program, which serves up to 12 high school students with disabilities who live in a west side high school attendance area demonstrating behavioral and emotional challenges. The group will have two classrooms and an office, with an “independent living station” to help teach life skills like cooking.
“We're very happy that we were allowed to actually make this happen and our SAIL program can have an actual home,” Facilities Maintenance Assistant Director Svetlin Borisov said.
The site features 30 to 40 workers on a daily basis right now, but Mischke, who is overseeing the work, said it has gotten as high as 50.
Compared to the other high school projects in the referendum work, there’s a bit more simplicity at the Hoyt building, given that there aren’t more than 1,500 students and staff there trying to learn and work on a daily basis to plan around.
