 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Hoyt building on the way to open as Capital High School this fall

Hoyt building on the way to open as Capital High School this fall

On Regent Street, the Hoyt building is well on its way to becoming Capital High School as part of the $317 million 2020 capital referendum construction.

Capital Renovation 042423 01-04252023142342

The Hoyt School Building will reopen as Capital High School this fall with a renovated interior and a small addition for an elevator and bathrooms.

Set to open this fall as a single location for the alternative high school that has been divided with an east and west campus in prior years, the alternative high school will feature three renovated floors and an elevator addition.

Construction crews are redoing much of the inside, including the mechanical systems and replacing windows to make the building more efficient.

Capital Renovation 042423 11-04252023142342

Construction on the Hoyt building includes replacing windows to make the building more efficient.

“Design-wise, a really cool aspect in this building is the amount of windows,” Findorff Assistant Project Manager Danielle Mischke said. “Originally when it was built, all of these classrooms on this (main level) and then the two lower levels as well are full of windows on either side.

Capital Renovation 042423 03-04252023142342

A freshly completed floor near the main entrance to the Hoyt building features a finishing technique that officials say will make cleaning more efficient and environmentally friendly.

“So all the classrooms get a lot of natural light and you have this lovely backdrop that you don't see with the other schools, a lot of trees, a lot of nature.”

Capital Renovation 042423 04-04252023142105

A room in the Hoyt building will be used as a culinary lab for students to learn how to cook.

Just past the renovated entry is a new culinary lab featuring a teaching station and learning stations each with their own stove equipment.

Capital Renovation 042423 07-04252023142105

The addition will include an elevator to all three floors and bathrooms.

The addition to the building includes an elevator to make all of the floors accessible and a single-stall bathroom on each floor.

Capital Renovation 042423 08-04252023142105

The Hoyt building will also house the MMSD SAIL West program, which serves high school students with disabilities experiencing behavioral and emotional challenges.

The bottom floor features a new space for the district’s West SAIL program, which serves up to 12 high school students with disabilities who live in a west side high school attendance area demonstrating behavioral and emotional challenges. The group will have two classrooms and an office, with an “independent living station” to help teach life skills like cooking.

Capital Renovation 042423 09-04252023142105

A room that will operate as a space for SAIL West students to develop life skills like cooking is included on the lower floor of the Hoyt building.

“We're very happy that we were allowed to actually make this happen and our SAIL program can have an actual home,” Facilities Maintenance Assistant Director Svetlin Borisov said.

Capital Renovation 042423 10-04252023142105

Progress continues toward the fall 2023 move-in and opening of Capital High School in the Hoyt building.

The site features 30 to 40 workers on a daily basis right now, but Mischke, who is overseeing the work, said it has gotten as high as 50.

Capital Renovation 042423 03-04252023142342

A freshly completed floor near the main entrance to the Hoyt building features a finishing technique that officials say will make cleaning more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Compared to the other high school projects in the referendum work, there’s a bit more simplicity at the Hoyt building, given that there aren’t more than 1,500 students and staff there trying to learn and work on a daily basis to plan around.

The Madison Metropolitan School District and its construction contractors for this work provided media tours of three facilities on Monday, April 24, and three more on Thursday, April 27. The Cap Times will have a story on each building and its progress.

Scott Girard joined the Cap Times in 2019 and covers K-12 education. A Madison native, he graduated from La Follette High School after attending Sennett Middle School and Elvehjem Elementary School during his own K-12 career.

Support Scott's work and local journalism by becoming a Cap Times member.

To comment on this story, submit a letter to the editor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News