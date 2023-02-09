It's been less than four years since a Madison schools superintendent last announced they were leaving, as Carlton Jenkins did Wednesday.
In May 2019, Jennifer Cheatham said she would depart as MMSD superintendent, leaving the School Board to find a replacement.
There’s no specific blueprint for filling the role, and the process can involve an interim to give the board more time for a hire and a consultant to aid in the search. This iteration of the Madison School Board hasn’t yet determined what it will do, as the news of Carlton Jenkins’ pending retirement is just over 24 hours old.
In a statement released Wednesday evening, the board said, “In the upcoming days, the board will be meeting to determine the next steps in our process to find our next superintendent.”
School Board President Ali Muldrow told the Cap Times Wednesday that the process this time could involve an interim, but that would be a decision for the full board.
Here’s a reminder of how the search process took place in 2019, and the subsequent 2020 search after the initial choice rescinded his acceptance of the position.
Initial search, hire
In early May 2019, Cheatham announced she would leave for a job at Harvard effective at the beginning of August. Jenkins, meanwhile, announced his departure three months earlier and will retire effective July 28.
In 2019, the board quickly decided to appoint an interim for the 2019-20 school year while it conducted a search for a full-time replacement. In June, the board selected Jane Belmore, who had previously served as interim for the 2012-13 school year before Cheatham joined MMSD.
In September, the School Board directed staff to pursue a contract with BWP and Associates, a consulting firm, to work with the district on its search. A month later, the district opened a community survey to seek input on the hire, and planned forums in late October and early November.
By the deadline in late November, the district had received 31 applications. In December, the board and BWP discussed candidates in closed sessions, with finalists announced the day after Christmas 2019.
All three candidates visited Madison in January for in-person interviews and community Q&As.
On Jan. 24, 2020 — about eight-and-a-half months after Cheatham’s announcement — the board announced it selected Matthew Gutiérrez as the next superintendent.
Another round
Gutiérrez visited MMSD during the 2020 spring break of the Texas school district where he held the same position.
At the end of that week, MMSD closed for in-person instruction amid the onset of the COVID pandemic, and buildings wouldn’t reopen to all students for more than a year.
A few weeks after that monumental decision, in early April, Gutiérrez announced he would stay in Texas to help his district through the crisis. That left MMSD without a superintendent.
Just over a week after Gutiérrez’s announcement, then-School Board President Gloria Reyes announced the district would reopen its superintendent search in May. The district received 33 applications by the early June deadline.
In late June, the district announced two finalists: Carol Kelley and Jenkins. Just over a week later, they had both completed “virtual visits,” with their community interactions held via Zoom though both were physically in Madison.
On July 10, Reyes announced the board selected Jenkins for the role, and he would begin Aug. 4.
The second search, which was easier partly because the community input and “leadership profile” to conduct it were completed in the first search, was done just over three months after Gutiérrez backed out of the job.
In total, the district took about 14 months from Cheatham’s announcement to find the person that would become its next superintendent, with the pandemic playing a key role in that timeline.