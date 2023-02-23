Cultivating an inclusive environment while balancing free speech protections on campuses can be tricky — but it’s important for administrators and faculty, University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Howard Schweber said at a forum Wednesday.
The event at Grainger Hall included Schweber; UW-Madison political science professor Alex Tahk; UW System President Jay Rothman and state Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevera, R-Appleton, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on Universities and Revenue. The forum was hosted by PROFS and ASPRO, UW-Madison faculty and academic staff organizations.
The panelists discussed results of a UW System free speech survey, which found a majority of student respondents felt uncomfortable sharing their opinions about controversial topics in class and that some were unaware of certain principles of the First Amendment, which guarantees free speech.
Initial pushback led the System to postpone the first iteration of the survey last spring, though it was later sent to over 83,000 System students in November. Nearly 10,500 students completed the survey — a 12.5% response rate.
Rothman said the sample “generally parallels the student body as a whole,” though some have criticized the survey design, saying it overrepresents campuses with smaller student populations.
Feelings of exclusion ‘a red flag’
The survey found nearly 60% of respondents reported wanting to express their views about a controversial topic in class but decided not to, with many saying they worried their peers or teachers would disagree with them.
While Tahk said people feeling hesitant to express certain views is not a violation of the First Amendment, the finding reveals a “big problem” in campus climate.
“It may not be a First Amendment or free speech violation, but I think it is a problem if we value inclusion and openness on campus,” he said. “It should raise a red flag and be something to inform us when we're thinking about inclusion.”
Universities have a duty to create an environment that is open to all “legitimate” ideas, Schweber said. But, he added, “there's absolutely no First Amendment principle that says students have an obligation to welcome other students' views.”
“There's a tension here between a culture of welcoming ideas and the freedom of students to respond to people's ideas in a way that may be unwelcoming,” he said. “That's a complicated set of principles … but a university, in order to be true to its mission, has to be able to balance all of them. And that's what makes it so difficult.”
The survey also showed few respondents knew that most of what qualifies as hate speech is generally protected under the First Amendment and that a university cannot legally ban it on campus. However, Schweber and Tahk said they are more concerned about administrators not knowing those parameters.
“The fact that university administrators frequently get that wrong is the crisis that I would worry about far more than the attitudes of 19 year olds who after all might outgrow them,” Schweber said. He suggested administrators be taught about the legal and technical aspects of the First Amendment as part of their job training.
Survey limitations
Results of the survey came after widespread criticism from chancellors, including Jim Henderson, who resigned from his position as UW-Whitewater interim chancellor due to the System’s handling of the survey.
Other students and faculty also worried Republican legislators could misuse the results, saying the survey signaled political interference in the System.
Tahk said he found that response concerning because it makes research on the topic more difficult and could persuade faculty against pursuing it.
“Faculty (say) we shouldn't have this research because it'll be used by conservative legislators to advocate for (certain) positions, but we should be after the truth here,” he said. “It sets a bad precedent to have … questions about what research other faculty are allowed to pursue.”
Yet the professors both warned there are limitations to interpreting the survey data. Schreber, who was on the advisory board which helped design the survey, admitted “I still don’t like it.”
“I don't think it tells us as much as we think it does,” he said. “I don't want to over-read the research that we have. It's suggestive. That's about as far as it goes.”
Further research needed
Asked whether there should be a similar free speech survey for UW System faculty and staff, Rothman said another survey “may make sense.”
“I think continually raising the consciousness of these issues is helpful, and if a survey of faculty and staff would help us move in that direction, I think that would be healthy,” he said.
The student survey, he added, is not intended to be a “gotcha,” but a path toward improvement.
Cabral-Guevara agreed, saying the survey should also be expanded to K-12 instructors.
In 2021, Cabral-Guevara introduced a bill that would have allowed punishments for colleges and universities that violate rules set by Republicans on free speech and academic freedom. A former nursing instructor at UW-Oshkosh, she said she frequently came across students who felt they were being silenced in classes, spurring her interest in creating the bill, which did not pass in the Legislature.
“I also have heard that from instructors on all levels of education here throughout the state of Wisconsin,” Cabral-Guevara said. “I think that UW could be a leader in this because this is a topic that we hear about, but (don’t know) if it is something that's actual or perceived — not only in the role of the student but also in the role of the instructor.”