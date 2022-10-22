Three Madison Metropolitan School District high schoolers and two middle school principals told Madison School Board members and administrators Friday what’s working and what’s not in how cell phones are treated at their schools.
During a board retreat Friday at Madison College’s Goodman South Campus, the staff members and students held a panel via Zoom on what has become a hot topic in education. At the beginning of the school year, some MMSD schools implemented “Away For the Day,” a program that limits student cell phone use with some flexibility for individual schools.
O’Keeffe and Blackhawk middle school principals Tony Dugas and Sarah Ouzounian spoke about the stance their schools have taken toward cell phones this year. Neither school allows students to have their phones out during class or passing time, but Blackhawk does allow phones during lunch and recess while O’Keeffe does not.
Students get one warning each class period if they have their phone out, and if they take it out again in that class, it goes into a bucket or is given to the teacher for the rest of the period. If a student refuses, school administrators take the phone to the office for the day. After a few times of that happening, administrators will meet with the student and their family to discuss a cell phone plan.
“The goal is we approach this whole process with a restorative spirit,” Dugas said. “We really want to make sure that we put the power in students’ hands with this process and our students have done a great job.”
Two La Follette students and one from West also shared their experiences, which differed slightly based on how their schools have treated phones.
Miriam Rodriguez Jimenez, a La Follette senior, explained that previously she used her phone to check her school email, gain easy access to Google Classroom and the calculator. With the school’s “Away For the Day” policy, however, she said “now I can’t use it for any academic purposes.”
“It has kept me from being able to check my missing assignments in a class, it has kept me from being able to text my sister to see if she needs a ride after school,” she said, adding that students can’t even listen to music during individual work time.
At West, junior Sandy Flores said she used her phone to help teach herself materials. This year, her school’s classrooms have their own rules, and in most you cannot use your phone during instructional time, but can during individual work time in some classes.
“Our teachers made it clear at the beginning of the school year that if you had your phone out, it was on you,” Flores said. “We’re almost adults. I think we should know the consequences of our actions, so many of us just decide to put our phones away and only use it when it’s appropriate.”
In September, the board began discussing potential changes to the current policy on devices. Student board representative Yoanna Haskins, who asked questions and was part of the panel Friday, asked the board to consider input from students in making any changes.
That was part of the goal of Friday’s panel, during which the students also shared how they believe they and their peers can have a say in the next steps. They suggested a survey of students would be a great step, specifically saying the survey shouldn’t be too long or students might tune it out.
One of the key points from students was about the approach teachers take to enforcement.
“I just wish teachers didn’t have to be rude about it,” Rodriguez Jimenez said.
Dugas acknowledged the importance of the approach from staff.
“Our major theme at O’Keeffe is about creating a caring community and the idea of having a restorative mindset and heart that guides the restorative process,” Dugas said. “It really is about how you ask the kids to put cell phones away.”
Both principals said their school policies have had a noticeably positive effect on instruction.
“(Teachers) just want a policy that’s in place that’s consistently followed across the board from all staff,” Ouzounian said.
Prompted by question from School Board president Ali Muldrow, each of the three students said they had noticed discipline over cell phone use applied disproportionately to students of color at their schools.
Dugas said the students he’s had to work with the most on curbing cell phone use have been white but that overall he believes enforcement on a schoolwide level is proportional, though he said he couldn’t speak to what happens in individual classrooms.
Ouzounian acknowledged concerns about racial disparities in enforcement and suggested that’s why her school is not disciplining students for violating the rule during passing periods.
“This question was definitely impactful when we were making our policy,” she said. “We also don’t give any consequences for passing time use because I’m not convinced that our staff is using proportional response to all students in those moments.”