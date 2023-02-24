One of the key arguments during the debate over standalone honors courses for ninth- and 10th-graders earlier this school year was the lack of diversity in those classrooms.
What did those classrooms look like in the first semester of the 2022-23 school year? Similar to how they’ve looked in each of the preceding four years, according to new data from the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Standalone honors classes are designated "honors" and require students to sign up when selecting courses. Earned honors, on the other hand, allows students to achieve an honors designation in a regular education course through specific grade benchmarks or additional projects.
The district provided demographic data for standalone and earned honors classes for the first semester in response to a public records request from the Cap Times. It shows that white students are overrepresented in both types of honors opportunities compared to their overall proportion of the district’s students, while Black and Hispanic/Latino students are underrepresented in standalone honors.
That has been consistent over the past five years for standalone honors classes, with white students making up between 54% and 60% of students in those classrooms annually since the 2018-19 school year. During this year’s first semester, white students made up 58% of students in standalone honors classrooms, according to the data.
Last school year, white students made up 40.8% of the overall student body in MMSD.
Black students have consistently made up between 8% and 10% of the students in standalone honors classrooms, around half of their proportion of the overall student population at 18.4% in 2021-22.
Hispanic/Latino students, as the district identifies them on the data it provided, made up between 13% and 17% of students in standalone honors classrooms since 2018-19. This year, they were 14% of students in those classrooms, while they were 23.2% of the district’s overall population.
Among students achieving honors through the earned honors program, 49% were white in this year’s first semester. The percentage of earned honors students who are Black was at its lowest level in five years this first semester at 10%. That percentage reached 17% in 2019-20 — nearly representative of the district’s overall population.
Hispanic/Latino students are proportionally represented among earned honors students, making up 24% of students in the first semester this year. The percentage of earned honors students who are Latino/Hispanic has ranged from 23% to 29% over the five years of data provided.
Not all subject areas at all four large high schools have an earned honors option available.
According to the proposed implementation timeline from last fall, East, Memorial and West have already implemented earned honors across all four areas of ninth grade coursework: algebra, English 1, U.S. history and biology/integrated science. La Follette, however, has not started on algebra and has only partially implemented it for history and science.
For 10th grade classes, only West has already implemented earned honors across all four subjects: geometry, Algebra 2, English 2, world history and chemistry. The other three large high schools are at varying stages:
• East: Implemented for English, history, chemistry; not started for algebra, geometry
• La Follette: Implemented for English, chemistry; partial implementation for history; not started for algebra, geometry
• Memorial: Implemented for geometry; partial implementation for English, history, chemistry; not started for algebra
In December, as the School Board debated ending standalone honors, West High School English teacher Bri Marshall told board members that teachers are “highly equipped, highly ready, highly invested in this work” to help students achieve to their highest potential as she advocated for the proposed universal earned honors plan.
“The biggest barrier we’re seeing with our students to honors-level coursework is the belief that they belong in an honors-level course and that they will be able to be successful there,” Marshall said.
Others expressed the feeling of isolation that can exist for students of color who may not have any peers who look like them in a standalone honors classroom.
The board eventually voted 4-3 to maintain standalone honors while expanding earned honors.
Critics of the proposed change worried that instead of increasing equity, the proposal would have eliminated a rigorous option for students who want it, and that helping students of color needs to start earlier. Instead of eliminating these classes, they have said, the district needs to look at what it’s doing in earlier grades to prepare those students before they arrive in high school, both academically and in creating an atmosphere that encourages them to take more challenging classes.
Some board members asked for a more detailed plan on the proposed changes and a more public process to get feedback from parents, students and staff.