How COVID changed high school for this year’s MMSD grads

For the class of 2023, six months into their first year of high school, everything changed.
Students were sent home uncertain of when they’d sit in a classroom or open their locker again. What some thought might last a few weeks ended up taking a year, and even then, it was hardly “normal.”
By their senior year, they were back as close to normal as it gets in a world still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some lost learning, but everyone in the class of 2023 lost pieces of the high school experience known to past generations.
“I'd been looking forward to high school and it was so hyped up,” said West High School senior Alex Vakar. “It felt like this necessary period for growth because people always talk about them being the best days of their lives, and we missed out on half of that.”
Dances, sports, time with friends, theater performances — all of them were canceled or altered at some point over the past four years, and that’s just outside the classroom. The interruption to students’ learning was severe, and even while virtual learning was a positive for some, students noticed missing foundational pieces when they returned to in-person classes.
They also found lessons during their time away from their school buildings. La Follette High School senior Yoanna Hoskins said her “whole trajectory probably would’ve changed if it wasn’t for the pandemic.”
“I feel the experience was definitely valuable,” she said, quickly adding with a laugh, “I mean, I don’t know if I would do it again.”
After all of the challenges, Vakar, Hoskins and more than 2,000 other MMSD graduates will receive their high school diplomas in June. Each of the four large high schools will have a ceremony at the Kohl Center on June 9 or 10, while Shabazz and Capital high schools will celebrate their graduates on June 8 at the Sheraton Madison hotel.
“I’m very thankful that I’m going to have a graduation that’s in person, and I’m getting to enjoy all these activities as a senior in high school that my peers that came before me didn’t get to enjoy,” Memorial High School senior Joe Mueller said.
“Class of 2023 has gone through a lot, but so have the last four years of classes,” he added later. “I’m just glad that we were able to get through it together.”
'Hopefully I'll see you next week'
Mueller was used to knowing everyone in his grade as he attended High Point Christian School through eighth grade. Arriving at Memorial High School his freshman year offered quite a different experience.
“Most of my favorite memories are just meeting my friends that have been with me the whole time as a freshman and just finding my way with being in such a big school,” Mueller, a self-described “big people person,” said. “It was super, super fun, honestly, to be in an environment where I was constantly meeting new people.”
That environment faced a sudden change on the afternoon of March 13, 2020, as district officials announced an extended spring break, and later that afternoon Gov. Tony Evers closed schools statewide.
“Of course, we’re freshmen in high school, we’re like, ‘Let’s go! It’s an extra week!’” Mueller said. “Initially we were all just super excited for it because we didn’t know enough about it.”
No one knew how long it would last.
“When I heard that we were closing down and school was shutting down, I was in my geometry class and my teacher just said, ‘Hopefully I'll see you next week,’” Vakar recalled.
Reality quickly set in, as the wait for a return kept being extended and the school district tried to formulate a plan to continue students’ learning. That spring, MMSD began virtual learning but switched to a “pass/no pass” grading system for high schoolers and froze grade point averages at their first semester level.
Learning through a screen
By fall 2020, the pandemic’s outlook hadn’t changed much.
But the summer months gave district officials time to plan for virtual learning, a contrast to the scramble of the spring. That didn’t necessarily make it more effective for learning, though, and West senior Gabby Shell found sophomore year “got tricky.”
“You can’t learn in the same way when you’re doing it through a screen and you can just check out with nobody knowing,” Shell said, though it was a “saving grace” to have time to spend with her sister or friends between classes during virtual learning.
Despite that, Shell had her favorite class of high school during virtual learning: Advanced Placement European history.
“It was the one class I felt like (the teacher) really encouraged students to try in, and it was clear that she cared a lot for the material and for the students that she was teaching,” Shell said. “It was the only class I really focused on, that’s what I spent most of my extra time doing.”
East High School senior Leo Herrera Perez recognized how hard his teachers were working that fall to help students. That wasn’t surprising to him, given how “outstanding” he found their kindness and inclusiveness his freshman year.
“Even though every day they would look at just black screens and hope someone was listening, they still did their best to teach us through it all,” he said.
Mueller’s sophomore year in virtual learning at Memorial was a mixed bag. He was able to learn like he normally would in some subjects, but others left him feeling like he missed out on lots of information.
“It just became routine, as all things in life — it’s something that you accepted,” Mueller said.
If he couldn’t learn as much in his classes, he decided, it was good to instead spend time in nature.
“I’m super thankful for that because I love to be outside," Mueller said, adding that access to the outdoors was also a major factor in his decision to attend Northern Michigan University this coming fall.
Vakar grew increasingly frustrated with MMSD as she saw peers in surrounding school districts return while Madison remained virtual. When Vakar returned in spring 2021 to a limited schedule at West, as the district phased in in-person instruction and a hybrid schedule, she noticed the differences from fall 2019: masking, one-way hallways and one class in which she “was completely alone with the teacher” while the rest of the class was on Zoom.
Virtual learning was difficult for West senior Kelly Vazquez, though the forgiving grading standards made it easier. The hybrid return in spring 2021 “didn’t feel like it made much of a difference” to her, other than being around others her age instead of with her siblings at home.
“It felt weird and I felt like I was redoing freshman year — like cancel out the year before, this is your actual freshman year,” she said.
As their sophomore year came to a close, the district confirmed what seemed inevitable: that fall, five-days-a-week, in-person instruction would return.
A return to unfamiliar routines
Sanjay Palta-Hill and his peers were a step closer to normalcy in fall 2021 as full-time in-person instruction returned.
But Palta-Hill began experiencing “minor symptoms” of something, though he didn’t know exactly what, and neither his doctor nor a neurologist could immediately figure it out. An MRI revealed a tumor on his spinal cord, and he got called in on the Saturday morning after the first week of school for emergency surgery.
“At the time it was almost too big to even fathom,” he recalled. “It was kind of like the whole world was flipping upside down, but in the end the tumor was fully removed and all worked out well.
“It was a crazy experience but it was one of the most influential.”
One of the ways it was influential was by sparking his interest in pursuing a medical degree. Palta-Hill got to work with a neurosurgeon last summer and will attend Stanford University this fall.
“I spent the summer working with the same people who saved my life just under a year earlier, and it was super cool,” he said. “I was the dumbest person in the room at any given time, because they were all doctors, but it was the most influential experience of my life. It was just so cool to be around people who were so much smarter than me and just know so much more and I could soak it all in.”
That taught him to “have an open mind and learn all I can from whoever’s around me.”
Junior year is “when high school really began” for Herrera Perez, as he joined East’s Latinx student union, called Raza United. He had been “very isolated” during the virtual year, he recalled, and a staff member encouraged him to join the group. Initially he only did so as “a favor for her,” expecting to drop it after a few weeks.
“Then I saw how connected everyone was, especially the student leaders,” he said. “It was so nice to see that even after a very hard pandemic, and all the restrictions like the six feet apart, the masks, everything, we were still somehow connected in a way.”
Returning in-person was also “pretty hard,” Herrera Perez acknowledged, as he had fallen into a routine at home.
“My body was adjusted to quarantine lifestyle, so my bathroom schedule changed, my diet changed, it was very difficult to stay awake sometimes,” he said.
The return also brought to light some of the structural and institutional challenges that more than a year off from sports and clubs can create. Shell, who is on West’s cheer team, was thrust into a leadership role as a captain “because I was one of the few people who came back.”
“That’s been one of my biggest frustrations with the pandemic is I feel like I spent so much of my time trying to rebuild that program after COVID and it wasn't ever the same because nobody knew what they were doing,” she said. “All I had was one season's worth of experience and all of a sudden I was supposed to be teaching everybody else.”
That experience, which was similar to how she felt in classes and in the social scene, left her with “less of a sense of community,” she said.
“There are a lot of traditions that West has and all of a sudden it's like the people who are freshmen... when COVID hit now are supposed to be the ones running those traditions,” she said. “A lot of stuff has been lost or changed, and it's a bit sad.”
West senior Kiara Lewis was “really introverted” as a freshman, meaning the move to virtual instruction had a limited effect initially. She took that time to reflect, though, and realized that she wanted to make more friends and be around people more often as junior year arrived.
“When we came back from quarantine, I decided to branch out and be more active within my community,” Lewis said.
'The first non-weird year that we've had'
By the time his senior year arrived, Herrera Perez had to remind himself that it wasn’t just his sophomore year, given that it was only the second full year he’d have in person.
La Follette’s Hoskins called it “the first non-weird year that we’ve had.” That, Vakar said, has meant “everyone’s been very in the moment and appreciative of what we have.”
“This is our first full-blown year of high school, and our last one,” Vakar said. “So everyone’s just taking it in and doing as much as they can while they can.
“It’s too bad that we missed out on it, but it also makes us appreciate this last year more.”
For Mueller it meant the return of football, a sport he’ll continue to play in college next year. For La Follette senior Emmanuel Furlow, it meant an opportunity to create a lifelong memory, as he was named a Lancer Legend for his performance of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” in the school’s talent show.
“I’ll always carry that with me,” he said, adding that Jackson’s music helped inspire him to dance and get involved in musical theater, which he’ll major in at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this fall.
Furlow came into high school “as a kid that was quiet, but I had a little anger in me.” Over his four years, he learned how to channel that and focus on the positives around him, a change he credits to his mother.
Early on, he said, people treated him differently and didn’t always like him because he previously attended school on Madison’s west side. When interactions became mostly online during the pandemic, social media exacerbated those divisions, and seeing other groups having fun together made him feel like he was missing out.
While the problem hasn’t entirely subsided, Furlow said he learned “you got to always just keep pushing forward,” and he gained support from the group of friends he made.
“They had to let me know that I am somebody, I’m strong, I know what I can do,” Furlow said. “And I’m a hell of a good dancer and a singer and a good athlete. I just thank all my friends for helping me.”
Vazquez also found she got closer with her classmates in her final year at West as she and others had the chance to branch out.
“When everybody went through COVID, it was really hard to get to know a lot of people,” she said. “Most people just stuck with the friends they made in middle school, because it was just a weird transition.”
Palta-Hill has recognized the level of drive and talent in his peers and teachers at Memorial over his four years, he said, and finds it “really cool to be surrounded by such knowledgeable people, and not only knowledgeable but kind.
“I feel comfortable asking any of my peers — even if I’ve never talked to them before — I know that if I ask them for help I would be pretty confident that they’re going to help me in whatever way I need,” he said. “It’s really nice to be in a community where you feel comfortable making mistakes and that’s what I really appreciate about my peers.”
Mueller, similarly, said he’s “so thankful for all the experiences that I’ve had” at Memorial.
“I just loved Memorial High School,” he said. “I’m very, very grateful to be able to attend a school like that, I just love the amount of diversity that is at Memorial, like you see so many different groups of people and I get to be with so many groups of people.
“We have some of the most amazing students and staff in the state of Wisconsin.”