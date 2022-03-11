On March 13, 2020, Madison Metropolitan School District officials scrambled to change its schedule amid the spread of the new coronavirus.
Hours after the School Board voted on a new spring break schedule, and just minutes before a press conference to explain the changes, Gov. Tony Evers superseded the plans and announced schools would be closed statewide the following Wednesday.
Two days later, the timeline changed again, as Public Health Madison & Dane County closed schools here effective immediately.
No one knew at the time how long the closures would last or the long-term effects the virus would have on society and education.
MMSD certainly did not know its superintendent-hire would back out of the job to remain in his district amid the pandemic, nor much of what was to come.
Below is a timeline of major COVID events in MMSD since the pandemic stopped school in its tracks.